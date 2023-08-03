 Skip navigation
MLB: Milwaukee Brewers at New York Mets
Mets owner Steve Cohen addresses trade-deadline deals, thinks team will still compete in 2024
NFL: Atlanta Falcons Rookie Minicamp
NFL Best Bets for 2023: Bijan Robinson, Falcons offer value
NASCAR Cup Series FireKeepers Casino 400
NASCAR weekend schedule at Michigan International Speedway

Top Clips

nbc_dps_loveorwilson_230803.jpg
Wilson, Love must show something soon
nbc_indy_sales_honda_nashville_230803.jpg
Music City GP sure to be chaotic, unpredictable
nbc_dps_collegefootballlandscapechanging_230803.jpg
College football on precipice of seismic change

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Matthew Berry’s Top 200 Fantasy Football Rankings

  
Published August 3, 2023 11:35 AM
Berry details Kupp's injury; Campbell wants a lion
August 2, 2023 02:12 PM
Matthew Berry, Jay Croucher, and Connor Rogers analyze the latest injury news around the NFL, including Cooper Kupp's hamstring injury, Dan Campbell wanting a lion, James Cook's emergence and more.

The NFL season is here!

That makes it the perfect time to expand my rankings. With plenty of news surrounding training camp, potential suspensions, returns from injury and position battles, there are several big-name movers in my Top 200.

Plus, I will be announcing my “Ride or Die” for the 2023 season during Thursday’s pregame coverage of the Hall of Fame Game between the Jets and Browns on NBC and Peacock.

Remember, these ranks are written as if I had to draft today. Specifically, if I had to draft today in a one QB re-draft league with PPR scoring. It factors in risk with all the players who have a chance of missing games due to suspension or land in a situation that is not as fantasy friendly as their current role or someone could not be ready for the start of the season or their playing time is uncertain etc. etc. etc.

The Top 200 will continually be updated as we get closer to the start of the regular season and get more information. Until then, take a look and tell me what you think. Who am I too high on? Who am I too low on? In the meantime, be sure to check out Fantasy Football Happy Hour every week wherever you get your podcasts, on the NFL on NBC YouTube page and on Peacock, of course.

MATTHEW BERRY’S TOP 200

RANKPLAYERPOSTEAM
1Justin JeffersonWRMIN
2Christian McCaffreyRBSF
3Ja’Marr ChaseWRCIN
4Cooper KuppWRLAR
5Austin EkelerRBLAC
6Tyreek HillWRMIA
7Travis KelceTEKC
8Stefon DiggsWRBUF
9Bijan RobinsonRBATL
10Amon-Ra St. BrownWRDET
11Davante AdamsWRLV
12CeeDee LambWRDAL
13Saquon BarkleyRBNYG
14A.J. BrownWRPHI
15Nick ChubbRBCLE
16Tony PollardRBDAL
17Derrick HenryRBTEN
18Garrett WilsonWRNYJ
19Jaylen WaddleWRMIA
20Jonathan TaylorRBIND
21Josh JacobsRBLV
22Jalen HurtsQBPHI
23Josh AllenQBBUF
24Patrick MahomesQBKC
25Mark AndrewsTEBAL
26Chris OlaveWRNO
27Tee HigginsWRCIN
28DeVonta SmithWRPHI
29Rhamondre StevensonRBNE
30Joe MixonRBCIN
31Breece HallRBNYJ
32Travis EtienneRBJAX
33Jahmyr GibbsRBDET
34Keenan AllenWRLAC
35DeAndre HopkinsWRTEN
36Najee HarrisRBPIT
37DK MetcalfWRSEA
38Deebo SamuelWRSF
39T.J. HockensonTEMIN
40Lamar JacksonQBBAL
41Calvin RidleyWRJAC
42Amari CooperWRCLE
43Alexander MattisonRBMIN
44Kenneth WalkerRBSEA
45Joe BurrowQBCIN
46Aaron JonesRBGB
47Jerry JeudyWRDEN
48Terry McLaurinWRWSH
49Mike WilliamsWRLAC
50Christian KirkWRJAC
51Justin HerbertQBLAC
52DJ MooreWRCHI
53Dameon PierceRBHOU
54Marquise BrownWRARI
55George KittleTESF
56Justin FieldsQBCHI
57Drake LondonWRATL
58Diontae JohnsonWRPIT
59James ConnerRBARI
60Christian WatsonWRGB
61Cam AkersRBLAR
62Miles SandersRBCAR
63Darren WallerTENYG
64Isiah PachecoRBKC
65Chris GodwinWRTB
66Tyler LockettWRSEA
67Brandon AiyukWRSF
68Kyle PittsTEATL
69Dallas GoedertTEPHI
70Trevor LawrenceQBJAC
71David MontgomeryRBDET
72James CookRBBUF
73Rachaad WhiteRBTB
74J.K. DobbinsRBBAL
75Mike EvansWRTB
76Michael Pittman Jr.WRIND
77Jordan AddisonWRMIN
78Jaxon Smith-NjigbaWRSEA
79Javonte WilliamsRBDEN
80Deshaun WatsonQBCLE
81Dalvin CookRBFA
82Gabe DavisWRBUF
83Courtland SuttonWRDEN
84Pat FreiermuthTEPIT
85Brandin CooksWRDAL
86D’Andre SwiftRBPHI
87Quentin JohnstonWRLAC
88Michael ThomasWRNO
89Antonio GibsonRBWSH
90Evan EngramTEJAC
91Jakobi MeyersWRLV
92Treylon BurksWRTEN
93Alvin KamaraRBNO
94Samaje PerineRBDEN
95George PickensWRPIT
96Jahan DotsonWRWSH
97AJ DillonRBGB
98David NjokuTECLE
99Rashod BatemanWRBAL
100Tua TagovailoaQBMIA
101Brian Robinson Jr.RBWSH
102Zach CharbonnetRBSEA
103Daniel JonesQBNYG
104Tyler BoydWRCIN
105Elijah MooreWRCLE
106Dalton SchultzTEHOU
107Rashaad PennyRBPHI
108Rondale MooreWRARI
109Skyy MooreWRKC
110Zay FlowersWRBAL
111Kirk CousinsQBMIN
112Jerick McKinnonRBKC
113Zay JonesWRJAC
114Geno SmithQBSEA
115JuJu Smith-SchusterWRNE
116Nico CollinsWRHOU
117Jamaal WilliamsRBNO
118Devon AchaneRBMIA
119Damien HarrisRBBUF
120Tyler HigbeeTELAR
121Khalil HerbertRBCHI
122Elijah MitchellRBSF
123Jaylen WarrenRBPIT
124Anthony RichardsonQBIND
125Dak PrescottQBDAL
126Allen LazardWRNYJ
127K.J. OsbornWRMIN
128DJ Chark Jr.WRCAR
129Romeo DoubsWRGB
130Gerald EverettTELAC
131Jared GoffQBDET
132Tank BigsbyRBJAX
133Devin SingletaryRBHOU
134Darnell MooneyWRCHI
135Cole KmetTECHI
136Tyler AllgeierRBATL
137Kadarius ToneyWRKC
138Michael GallupWRDAL
139Greg DulcichTEDEN
140Raheem MostertRBMIA
141Chigoziem OkonkwoTETEN
142Aaron RodgersQBNYJ
143Jerome FordRBCLE
144Leonard FournetteRBFA
145Juwan JohnsonTENO
146Odell Beckham Jr.WRBAL
147Marvin MimsWRDEN
148Russell WilsonQBDEN
149Dalton KincaidTEBUF
150Adam ThielenWRCAR
151Jonathan MingoWRCAR
152Marquez Valdes-ScantlingWRKC
153Kendre MillerRBNO
154Jeff WilsonRBMIA
155Rashee RiceWRKC
156Jameson WilliamsWRDET
157Hunter HenryTENE
158Kenneth GainwellRBPHI
159Tyjae SpearsRBTEN
160Harrison ButkerKKC
161Ezekiel ElliottRBFA
162Irv Smith Jr.TECIN
163Jayden ReedWRGB
164Van JeffersonWRLAR
165Dawson KnoxTEBUF
166Philadelphia EaglesDSTPHI
167San Francisco 49ersDSTSF
168Chuba HubbardRBCAR
169D’Onta ForemanRBCHI
170Sam LaPortaTEDET
171New England PatriotsDSTNE
172Donovan Peoples-JonesWRCLE
173Hunter RenfrowWRLV
174Evan McPhersonKCIN
175Justin TuckerKBAL
176Dallas CowboysDSTDAL
177Brock PurdyQBSF
178Isaiah HodginsWRNYG
179Hayden HurstTECAR
180Chase BrownRBCIN
181Sam HowellQBWSH
182Tyler BassKBUF
183Jake ElliottKPHI
184Buffalo BillsDSTBUF
185New York JetsDSTNYJ
186Daniel CarlsonKLV
187Mike GesickiTENE
188Rashid ShaheedWRNO
189Ty ChandlerRBMIN
190Richie JamesWRKC
191Jacksonville JaguarsDSTJAC
192Baltimore RavensDSTBAL
193Pittsburgh SteelersDSTPIT
194Jason SandersKMIA
195Greg JosephKMIN
196Miami DolphinsDSTMIA
197Kansas City ChiefsDSTKC
198New Orleans SaintsDSTNO
199Jason MyersKSEA
200Younghoe KooKATL