Matthew Berry’s Top 200 Fantasy Football Rankings
The NFL season is here!
That makes it the perfect time to expand my rankings. With plenty of news surrounding training camp, potential suspensions, returns from injury and position battles, there are several big-name movers in my Top 200.
Plus, I will be announcing my “Ride or Die” for the 2023 season during Thursday’s pregame coverage of the Hall of Fame Game between the Jets and Browns on NBC and Peacock.
Remember, these ranks are written as if I had to draft today. Specifically, if I had to draft today in a one QB re-draft league with PPR scoring. It factors in risk with all the players who have a chance of missing games due to suspension or land in a situation that is not as fantasy friendly as their current role or someone could not be ready for the start of the season or their playing time is uncertain etc. etc. etc.
It’s fantasy football season! Dominate your draft with the 2023 Rotoworld Football Draft Guide. Get regularly updated rankings, profiles, mock drafts and more. Click here and use promo code Berry20 to save 20% at checkout.
The Top 200 will continually be updated as we get closer to the start of the regular season and get more information. Until then, take a look and tell me what you think. Who am I too high on? Who am I too low on? In the meantime, be sure to check out Fantasy Football Happy Hour every week wherever you get your podcasts, on the NFL on NBC YouTube page and on Peacock, of course.
MATTHEW BERRY’S TOP 200
|RANK
|PLAYER
|POS
|TEAM
|1
|Justin Jefferson
|WR
|MIN
|2
|Christian McCaffrey
|RB
|SF
|3
|Ja’Marr Chase
|WR
|CIN
|4
|Cooper Kupp
|WR
|LAR
|5
|Austin Ekeler
|RB
|LAC
|6
|Tyreek Hill
|WR
|MIA
|7
|Travis Kelce
|TE
|KC
|8
|Stefon Diggs
|WR
|BUF
|9
|Bijan Robinson
|RB
|ATL
|10
|Amon-Ra St. Brown
|WR
|DET
|11
|Davante Adams
|WR
|LV
|12
|CeeDee Lamb
|WR
|DAL
|13
|Saquon Barkley
|RB
|NYG
|14
|A.J. Brown
|WR
|PHI
|15
|Nick Chubb
|RB
|CLE
|16
|Tony Pollard
|RB
|DAL
|17
|Derrick Henry
|RB
|TEN
|18
|Garrett Wilson
|WR
|NYJ
|19
|Jaylen Waddle
|WR
|MIA
|20
|Jonathan Taylor
|RB
|IND
|21
|Josh Jacobs
|RB
|LV
|22
|Jalen Hurts
|QB
|PHI
|23
|Josh Allen
|QB
|BUF
|24
|Patrick Mahomes
|QB
|KC
|25
|Mark Andrews
|TE
|BAL
|26
|Chris Olave
|WR
|NO
|27
|Tee Higgins
|WR
|CIN
|28
|DeVonta Smith
|WR
|PHI
|29
|Rhamondre Stevenson
|RB
|NE
|30
|Joe Mixon
|RB
|CIN
|31
|Breece Hall
|RB
|NYJ
|32
|Travis Etienne
|RB
|JAX
|33
|Jahmyr Gibbs
|RB
|DET
|34
|Keenan Allen
|WR
|LAC
|35
|DeAndre Hopkins
|WR
|TEN
|36
|Najee Harris
|RB
|PIT
|37
|DK Metcalf
|WR
|SEA
|38
|Deebo Samuel
|WR
|SF
|39
|T.J. Hockenson
|TE
|MIN
|40
|Lamar Jackson
|QB
|BAL
|41
|Calvin Ridley
|WR
|JAC
|42
|Amari Cooper
|WR
|CLE
|43
|Alexander Mattison
|RB
|MIN
|44
|Kenneth Walker
|RB
|SEA
|45
|Joe Burrow
|QB
|CIN
|46
|Aaron Jones
|RB
|GB
|47
|Jerry Jeudy
|WR
|DEN
|48
|Terry McLaurin
|WR
|WSH
|49
|Mike Williams
|WR
|LAC
|50
|Christian Kirk
|WR
|JAC
|51
|Justin Herbert
|QB
|LAC
|52
|DJ Moore
|WR
|CHI
|53
|Dameon Pierce
|RB
|HOU
|54
|Marquise Brown
|WR
|ARI
|55
|George Kittle
|TE
|SF
|56
|Justin Fields
|QB
|CHI
|57
|Drake London
|WR
|ATL
|58
|Diontae Johnson
|WR
|PIT
|59
|James Conner
|RB
|ARI
|60
|Christian Watson
|WR
|GB
|61
|Cam Akers
|RB
|LAR
|62
|Miles Sanders
|RB
|CAR
|63
|Darren Waller
|TE
|NYG
|64
|Isiah Pacheco
|RB
|KC
|65
|Chris Godwin
|WR
|TB
|66
|Tyler Lockett
|WR
|SEA
|67
|Brandon Aiyuk
|WR
|SF
|68
|Kyle Pitts
|TE
|ATL
|69
|Dallas Goedert
|TE
|PHI
|70
|Trevor Lawrence
|QB
|JAC
|71
|David Montgomery
|RB
|DET
|72
|James Cook
|RB
|BUF
|73
|Rachaad White
|RB
|TB
|74
|J.K. Dobbins
|RB
|BAL
|75
|Mike Evans
|WR
|TB
|76
|Michael Pittman Jr.
|WR
|IND
|77
|Jordan Addison
|WR
|MIN
|78
|Jaxon Smith-Njigba
|WR
|SEA
|79
|Javonte Williams
|RB
|DEN
|80
|Deshaun Watson
|QB
|CLE
|81
|Dalvin Cook
|RB
|FA
|82
|Gabe Davis
|WR
|BUF
|83
|Courtland Sutton
|WR
|DEN
|84
|Pat Freiermuth
|TE
|PIT
|85
|Brandin Cooks
|WR
|DAL
|86
|D’Andre Swift
|RB
|PHI
|87
|Quentin Johnston
|WR
|LAC
|88
|Michael Thomas
|WR
|NO
|89
|Antonio Gibson
|RB
|WSH
|90
|Evan Engram
|TE
|JAC
|91
|Jakobi Meyers
|WR
|LV
|92
|Treylon Burks
|WR
|TEN
|93
|Alvin Kamara
|RB
|NO
|94
|Samaje Perine
|RB
|DEN
|95
|George Pickens
|WR
|PIT
|96
|Jahan Dotson
|WR
|WSH
|97
|AJ Dillon
|RB
|GB
|98
|David Njoku
|TE
|CLE
|99
|Rashod Bateman
|WR
|BAL
|100
|Tua Tagovailoa
|QB
|MIA
|101
|Brian Robinson Jr.
|RB
|WSH
|102
|Zach Charbonnet
|RB
|SEA
|103
|Daniel Jones
|QB
|NYG
|104
|Tyler Boyd
|WR
|CIN
|105
|Elijah Moore
|WR
|CLE
|106
|Dalton Schultz
|TE
|HOU
|107
|Rashaad Penny
|RB
|PHI
|108
|Rondale Moore
|WR
|ARI
|109
|Skyy Moore
|WR
|KC
|110
|Zay Flowers
|WR
|BAL
|111
|Kirk Cousins
|QB
|MIN
|112
|Jerick McKinnon
|RB
|KC
|113
|Zay Jones
|WR
|JAC
|114
|Geno Smith
|QB
|SEA
|115
|JuJu Smith-Schuster
|WR
|NE
|116
|Nico Collins
|WR
|HOU
|117
|Jamaal Williams
|RB
|NO
|118
|Devon Achane
|RB
|MIA
|119
|Damien Harris
|RB
|BUF
|120
|Tyler Higbee
|TE
|LAR
|121
|Khalil Herbert
|RB
|CHI
|122
|Elijah Mitchell
|RB
|SF
|123
|Jaylen Warren
|RB
|PIT
|124
|Anthony Richardson
|QB
|IND
|125
|Dak Prescott
|QB
|DAL
|126
|Allen Lazard
|WR
|NYJ
|127
|K.J. Osborn
|WR
|MIN
|128
|DJ Chark Jr.
|WR
|CAR
|129
|Romeo Doubs
|WR
|GB
|130
|Gerald Everett
|TE
|LAC
|131
|Jared Goff
|QB
|DET
|132
|Tank Bigsby
|RB
|JAX
|133
|Devin Singletary
|RB
|HOU
|134
|Darnell Mooney
|WR
|CHI
|135
|Cole Kmet
|TE
|CHI
|136
|Tyler Allgeier
|RB
|ATL
|137
|Kadarius Toney
|WR
|KC
|138
|Michael Gallup
|WR
|DAL
|139
|Greg Dulcich
|TE
|DEN
|140
|Raheem Mostert
|RB
|MIA
|141
|Chigoziem Okonkwo
|TE
|TEN
|142
|Aaron Rodgers
|QB
|NYJ
|143
|Jerome Ford
|RB
|CLE
|144
|Leonard Fournette
|RB
|FA
|145
|Juwan Johnson
|TE
|NO
|146
|Odell Beckham Jr.
|WR
|BAL
|147
|Marvin Mims
|WR
|DEN
|148
|Russell Wilson
|QB
|DEN
|149
|Dalton Kincaid
|TE
|BUF
|150
|Adam Thielen
|WR
|CAR
|151
|Jonathan Mingo
|WR
|CAR
|152
|Marquez Valdes-Scantling
|WR
|KC
|153
|Kendre Miller
|RB
|NO
|154
|Jeff Wilson
|RB
|MIA
|155
|Rashee Rice
|WR
|KC
|156
|Jameson Williams
|WR
|DET
|157
|Hunter Henry
|TE
|NE
|158
|Kenneth Gainwell
|RB
|PHI
|159
|Tyjae Spears
|RB
|TEN
|160
|Harrison Butker
|K
|KC
|161
|Ezekiel Elliott
|RB
|FA
|162
|Irv Smith Jr.
|TE
|CIN
|163
|Jayden Reed
|WR
|GB
|164
|Van Jefferson
|WR
|LAR
|165
|Dawson Knox
|TE
|BUF
|166
|Philadelphia Eagles
|DST
|PHI
|167
|San Francisco 49ers
|DST
|SF
|168
|Chuba Hubbard
|RB
|CAR
|169
|D’Onta Foreman
|RB
|CHI
|170
|Sam LaPorta
|TE
|DET
|171
|New England Patriots
|DST
|NE
|172
|Donovan Peoples-Jones
|WR
|CLE
|173
|Hunter Renfrow
|WR
|LV
|174
|Evan McPherson
|K
|CIN
|175
|Justin Tucker
|K
|BAL
|176
|Dallas Cowboys
|DST
|DAL
|177
|Brock Purdy
|QB
|SF
|178
|Isaiah Hodgins
|WR
|NYG
|179
|Hayden Hurst
|TE
|CAR
|180
|Chase Brown
|RB
|CIN
|181
|Sam Howell
|QB
|WSH
|182
|Tyler Bass
|K
|BUF
|183
|Jake Elliott
|K
|PHI
|184
|Buffalo Bills
|DST
|BUF
|185
|New York Jets
|DST
|NYJ
|186
|Daniel Carlson
|K
|LV
|187
|Mike Gesicki
|TE
|NE
|188
|Rashid Shaheed
|WR
|NO
|189
|Ty Chandler
|RB
|MIN
|190
|Richie James
|WR
|KC
|191
|Jacksonville Jaguars
|DST
|JAC
|192
|Baltimore Ravens
|DST
|BAL
|193
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|DST
|PIT
|194
|Jason Sanders
|K
|MIA
|195
|Greg Joseph
|K
|MIN
|196
|Miami Dolphins
|DST
|MIA
|197
|Kansas City Chiefs
|DST
|KC
|198
|New Orleans Saints
|DST
|NO
|199
|Jason Myers
|K
|SEA
|200
|Younghoe Koo
|K
|ATL