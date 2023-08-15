NCAA Golf
Golf Streaming Schedule
Thu, Aug 172:00PM EDT
BMW Championship - Rd 1
PGA Tour
Golf Channel
Thu, Aug 177:00PM EDT
U.S. Amateur - Round of 16
USGA
Golf Channel
Fri, Aug 182:00PM EDT
BMW Championship - Rd 2
PGA Tour
Golf Channel
Fri, Aug 186:00PM EDT
U.S. Amateur - Quarterfinals
USGA
Golf Channel
Latest
Golf Today discusses Lilia Vu’s ascendence on the LPGA Tour after winning two major championships and gaining the No. 1 ranking.
Watch the best shots from Round 1 of the 2023 AIG Women’s Open, taking place at the Walton Heath Golf Club.
Lydia Ko talks about the journey she has taken with the expectations for her performance ahead of the AIG Women’s Open.
Golf Channel contributor Ron Sirak joins the show to discuss Celine Boutier’s breakout stretch and his players to watch at the AIG Women’s Open.
Muslim Golf Association founder Amir Malik and love.golf founder Alastair Spink make a stand for Muslim women to pursue their passion for golf.
Paige Mackenzie breaks down some of the top names to keep an eye on at the upcoming Amundi Evian Championship at Evian Resort Golf Club in Evian-les-Bains, France.