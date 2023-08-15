 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

TOP 10 CHINESE ATHLETES OF 2022
Han Cong, Olympic pairs’ figure skating champion, to sit out Olympic cycle
NASCAR: Ford EcoBoost 400
Ken Schrader wins NASCAR Pinty’s Series race at Ohsweken
Dalvin Cook
RB Frenzy: How Cook to Jets, Elliott to Patriots Impacts Fantasy Landscape

Top Clips

nbc_pft_grid_230815.jpg
PFT plays The Grid: Featuring PHI, BAL, CHI, WAS
nbc_pft_tuamauifundraiser_230815.jpg
Tua fundraising to aid Maui in wake of wildfires
nbc_pft_samhowell_230815.jpg
WAS has ‘potential to be scary’ with Howell at QB

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

TOP 10 CHINESE ATHLETES OF 2022
Han Cong, Olympic pairs’ figure skating champion, to sit out Olympic cycle
NASCAR: Ford EcoBoost 400
Ken Schrader wins NASCAR Pinty’s Series race at Ohsweken
Dalvin Cook
RB Frenzy: How Cook to Jets, Elliott to Patriots Impacts Fantasy Landscape

Top Clips

nbc_pft_grid_230815.jpg
PFT plays The Grid: Featuring PHI, BAL, CHI, WAS
nbc_pft_tuamauifundraiser_230815.jpg
Tua fundraising to aid Maui in wake of wildfires
nbc_pft_samhowell_230815.jpg
WAS has ‘potential to be scary’ with Howell at QB

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

NCAA Golf

Golf Streaming Schedule
Image for U.S. Amateur - Round of 64
U.S. Amateur - Round of 64
Wed, Aug 16
6:00PM EDT
USGA
Golf Channel
Thu, Aug 17
2:00PM EDT
BMW Championship - Rd 1
PGA Tour
Golf Channel
Thu, Aug 17
7:00PM EDT
U.S. Amateur - Round of 16
USGA
Golf Channel
Fri, Aug 18
2:00PM EDT
BMW Championship - Rd 2
PGA Tour
Golf Channel
Fri, Aug 18
6:00PM EDT
U.S. Amateur - Quarterfinals
USGA
Golf Channel

View Full Schedule

Latest

nbc_golf_gt_booneonvu_230814.jpg
09:19
Vu establishing her dominance on the LPGA Tour
Golf Today discusses Lilia Vu’s ascendence on the LPGA Tour after winning two major championships and gaining the No. 1 ranking.
nbc_golf_lpga_aigopenhl_230810.jpg
09:35
Highlights: 2023 AIG Women’s Open, Round 1
Watch the best shots from Round 1 of the 2023 AIG Women’s Open, taking place at the Walton Heath Golf Club.
nbc_golf_gc_lydiakopresser_230808.jpg
01:42
Ko looks to regain peak form at AIG Women’s Open
Lydia Ko talks about the journey she has taken with the expectations for her performance ahead of the AIG Women’s Open.
nbc_golf_gc_sirakintv_230808.jpg
04:30
Should Boutier be favorite for LPGA POTY?
Golf Channel contributor Ron Sirak joins the show to discuss Celine Boutier’s breakout stretch and his players to watch at the AIG Women’s Open.
nbc_golf_lpga_muslimwomen_230807.jpg
04:55
Association opening doors for Muslim women in golf
Muslim Golf Association founder Amir Malik and love.golf founder Alastair Spink make a stand for Muslim women to pursue their passion for golf.
nbc_golf_gt_paigemckenzie_230727.jpg
04:11
Analyzing top names to watch at Evian Championship
Paige Mackenzie breaks down some of the top names to keep an eye on at the upcoming Amundi Evian Championship at Evian Resort Golf Club in Evian-les-Bains, France.