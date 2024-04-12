 Skip navigation
2024 IIHF Women's Ice Hockey World Championship schedule, results
2024 IIHF Women's Ice Hockey World Championship schedule, results
NASCAR Truck, Xfinity Friday schedule at Texas
NASCAR Truck, Xfinity Friday schedule at Texas
NASCAR Xfinity Series DUDE Wipes 250
Friday 5: Dale Earnhardt Jr. says what he would do 'in a perfect world' with his team

nbc_roto_btebarcelona_240411.jpg
Target Barcelona for Champions League Final value
nbc_bte_nfldraft_240411.jpg
How to bet top three picks of 2024 NFL Draft
nbc_bte_odunze_240411.jpg
2024 NFL Draft props: Odunze, Thomas Jr.

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Gold Medal Game - 2023 IIHF Women's World Championship
2024 IIHF Women’s Ice Hockey World Championship schedule, results
NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series SpeedyCash.com 250
NASCAR Truck, Xfinity Friday schedule at Texas
NASCAR Xfinity Series DUDE Wipes 250
Friday 5: Dale Earnhardt Jr. says what he would do ‘in a perfect world’ with his team

nbc_roto_btebarcelona_240411.jpg
Target Barcelona for Champions League Final value
nbc_bte_nfldraft_240411.jpg
How to bet top three picks of 2024 NFL Draft
nbc_bte_odunze_240411.jpg
2024 NFL Draft props: Odunze, Thomas Jr.

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
2024 Masters Day 2 highlights: Live updates, news, videos, current leaders, scores, best shots

  
Published April 12, 2024 07:47 AM

Day 2 of the 88th Masters Tournament is underway at Augusta National Golf Club.

A handful of players, including Tiger Woods, are wrapping up their opening rounds, following a Day 1 weather delay. Follow Friday’s action here:

Round 2 hole locations:

Round 2 is also underway:
Click here for tee times.

Tiger’s body:
He said it was going to be a lot of work to get himself ready for the quick turnaround — and 23 holes. Woods comes up short of the green after a fat shot into the 14th and makes bogey to drop to even par. He’s laboring, physically, early.

The Masters - Round One

AUGUSTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 12: Tiger Woods of the United States warms up prior to the continuation of the first round of the 2024 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 12, 2024 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

Getty Images

You may ask yourself ...
Well, how did I get here? Check out yesterday’s live blog:

Masters Tournament - Round One
2024 Masters Tournament recap from Day 1 at Augusta National
Stay up to date on Round 1of the Masters Tournament with this live blog

It’s 7:50 a.m. EDT:
And we’re live again. Tiger Woods will be starting on the par-4 14th.