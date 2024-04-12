2024 Masters Day 2 highlights: Live updates, news, videos, current leaders, scores, best shots

Day 2 of the 88th Masters Tournament is underway at Augusta National Golf Club.

A handful of players, including Tiger Woods, are wrapping up their opening rounds, following a Day 1 weather delay. Follow Friday’s action here:

Round 2 hole locations:

Hole locations for the second round of the Masters Tournament pic.twitter.com/2ae9xCzECS — PGA TOUR Communications (@PGATOURComms) April 12, 2024

Round 2 is also underway:

Tiger’s body:

He said it was going to be a lot of work to get himself ready for the quick turnaround — and 23 holes. Woods comes up short of the green after a fat shot into the 14th and makes bogey to drop to even par. He’s laboring, physically, early.

AUGUSTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 12: Tiger Woods of the United States warms up prior to the continuation of the first round of the 2024 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 12, 2024 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images) Getty Images

You may ask yourself ...

Well, how did I get here? Check out yesterday’s live blog:

2024 Masters Tournament recap from Day 1 at Augusta National Stay up to date on Round 1of the Masters Tournament with this live blog

It’s 7:50 a.m. EDT:

And we’re live again. Tiger Woods will be starting on the par-4 14th.

