Alberto Bettiol wins Stage 13 of the Giro d’Italia as Afonso Eulálio retains overall lead

VERBANIA, Italy — Alberto Bettiol won Stage 13 of the Giro d’Italia in Verbania, while Afonso Eulálio retained the overall lead of the race.

XDS Astana rider Bettiol led a 15-man breakaway to hold off second-place Andreas Leknessund and Jasper Stuyven in third.

Eulálio (Bahrain Victorious) stayed 33 seconds ahead of Jonas Vingegaard (Team Visma — Lease a Bike) on the overall leaderboard after crossing the line at the same time as his closest rival.

The mainly flat stage featured two lower-classified climbs toward the end of the 117-mile route from Alessandria to Verbania.

The 109th men’s Giro ends on May 31 in Rome.

The women’s Giro runs from May 30-June 7 with Italian rider Elisa Longo Borghini as the defending champion.