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Alberto Bettiol wins Stage 13 of the Giro d’Italia as Afonso Eulálio retains overall lead

  
Published May 22, 2026 12:01 PM
Highlights: Paris–Roubaix 2026
April 12, 2026 01:52 PM
Watch the highlights and best moments from the Paris-Roubaix 2026, a 258.3-kilometer race from Compiègne to the historic Roubaix Velodrome featuring the best men's cyclists in the world.

VERBANIA, Italy — Alberto Bettiol won Stage 13 of the Giro d’Italia in Verbania, while Afonso Eulálio retained the overall lead of the race.

XDS Astana rider Bettiol led a 15-man breakaway to hold off second-place Andreas Leknessund and Jasper Stuyven in third.

Eulálio (Bahrain Victorious) stayed 33 seconds ahead of Jonas Vingegaard (Team Visma — Lease a Bike) on the overall leaderboard after crossing the line at the same time as his closest rival.

The mainly flat stage featured two lower-classified climbs toward the end of the 117-mile route from Alessandria to Verbania.

The 109th men’s Giro ends on May 31 in Rome.

The women’s Giro runs from May 30-June 7 with Italian rider Elisa Longo Borghini as the defending champion.