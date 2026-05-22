Alberto Bettiol wins Stage 13 of the Giro d’Italia as Afonso Eulálio retains overall lead
Published May 22, 2026 12:01 PM
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VERBANIA, Italy — Alberto Bettiol won Stage 13 of the Giro d’Italia in Verbania, while Afonso Eulálio retained the overall lead of the race.
XDS Astana rider Bettiol led a 15-man breakaway to hold off second-place Andreas Leknessund and Jasper Stuyven in third.
Eulálio (Bahrain Victorious) stayed 33 seconds ahead of Jonas Vingegaard (Team Visma — Lease a Bike) on the overall leaderboard after crossing the line at the same time as his closest rival.
The mainly flat stage featured two lower-classified climbs toward the end of the 117-mile route from Alessandria to Verbania.
The 109th men’s Giro ends on May 31 in Rome.
The women’s Giro runs from May 30-June 7 with Italian rider Elisa Longo Borghini as the defending champion.