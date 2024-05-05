 Skip navigation
GOLF: MAY 07 PGA - Wells Fargo Championship
Wells Fargo Championship: Full field headlined by Rory McIlroy, defending champion Wyndham Clark
Andrey Rublev Madrid Open
Andrey Rublev overcomes fever, praises doctors after winning Madrid Open
THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson - Final Round
Two-shot swing on final hole gives Taylor Pendrith first win at CJ Cup Byron Nelson

nbc_golf_gc_peteroosterhuis_240505.jpg
Remembering former Tour winner, analyst Oosterhuis
nbc_golf_gc_upcomingevents_240505.jpg
Myrtle Beach highlights upcoming golf events
nbc_golf_gc_benkohles_240505.jpg
Kohles falls short of first PGA Tour win at Nelson

Aon Swing 5, Next 10 set for Wells Fargo Championship

  
Published May 5, 2024 07:47 PM

It was a great day for Taylor Pendrith, who picked up his first career PGA Tour victory Sunday at the CJ Cup Byron Nelson.

It was still a good day for Ben Kohles and Alex Noren, who finished second and third, respectively, at TPC Craig Ranch.

Pendrith’s win earns him spots in the final three signature events of the season, next week’s Wells Fargo Championship and next month’s Memorial Tournament and Travelers Championship. Kohles and Noren, meanwhile, also punched their tickets to Wells Fargo via the Aon Swing 5.

Pendrith (1), Kohles (2), Noren (4), Billy Horschel (3) and Kevin Tway (5) were the five players who earned the most combined points from the Corales Puntacana Championship, Zurich Classic and Nelson. Tournament winners, if applicable, qualify via the Swing 5 or Next 10 categories, as those are prioritized above the tournament winners category.

Chad Ramey just missed, finishing sixth in the Swing 5.

As for the Aon Next 10, which exempts the current top 10 players in FedExCup points who did not finish inside the top 50 last season, that remained relatively unchanged from the last signature event, the RBC Heritage. Only Shane Lowry, who won Zurich with Rory McIlroy, moved into the top 10:

1. Ludvig Åberg
2. Matthieu Pavon
3. Shane Lowry
4. Stephan Jaeger
5. Will Zalatoris
6. Akshay Bhatia
7. Jake Knapp
8. Justin Thomas
9. Christiaan Bezuidenhout
10. Austin Eckroat