 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: Chicago Cubs at St. Louis Cardinals
Cubs place shortstop Dansby Swanson on 10-day injured list with bruised left foot
nbc_cyc_tdf_stg8finish_230708.jpg
Mark Cavendish crashes out of his final Tour de France; Mads Pedersen wins stage
Day Six: The Championships - Wimbledon 2023
Chris Eubanks goes from challengers to Wimbledon fourth round

Top Clips

nbc_nas_sales_creditone_atlantav2_230708.jpg
Atlanta Motor Speedway top competitors
nbc_cyc_tdf_stg8ehl_230708.jpg
Highlights: 2023 Tour de France, Stage 8
nbc_nas_75thjuniorjohnson_230708.jpg
NASCAR 75th anniversary moment: Johnson uses draft

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: Chicago Cubs at St. Louis Cardinals
Cubs place shortstop Dansby Swanson on 10-day injured list with bruised left foot
nbc_cyc_tdf_stg8finish_230708.jpg
Mark Cavendish crashes out of his final Tour de France; Mads Pedersen wins stage
Day Six: The Championships - Wimbledon 2023
Chris Eubanks goes from challengers to Wimbledon fourth round

Top Clips

nbc_nas_sales_creditone_atlantav2_230708.jpg
Atlanta Motor Speedway top competitors
nbc_cyc_tdf_stg8ehl_230708.jpg
Highlights: 2023 Tour de France, Stage 8
nbc_nas_75thjuniorjohnson_230708.jpg
NASCAR 75th anniversary moment: Johnson uses draft

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Matthew Berry’s updated Top 100 Fantasy Football Rankings

  • By
  • Matthew Berry,
  • By
  • Matthew Berry
  
Published June 15, 2023 01:25 PM
Alexander Mattison

Alexander Mattison

Daniel Bartel-USA TODAY Sports

It’s only June, so there is still a bunch of stuff we don’t know when it comes to camp battles, returns from injury, unsigned free agents, potential suspensions and more. However, there has been enough news trickling out of camps that warrants me updated my rankings.

Remember, these ranks are written as if I had to draft today. Specifically, if I had to draft today in a one QB re-draft league with PPR scoring. It factors in risk with all the players like Alvin Kamara , Joe Mixon and the recent release of Dalvin Cook knowing there’s a chance they could miss games due to suspension (Kamara) or land in a situation that is not as fantasy friendly as their current role (Mixon) or someone could not be ready for the start of the season (Breece Hall , Javonte Williams ) or their playing time is uncertain etc. etc. etc.

Notable updates in these rankings from my initial Top 100 include Bijan Robinson jumping ahead of Saquon Barkley and Jonathan Taylor , Tony Pollard rising, and Justin Fields moving ahead of Justin Herbert . Plus, Jahmyr Gibbs , J.K. Dobbins and Rachaad White all moved up, while Kenneth Walker , Alvin Kamara fell a few spots. Cook’s release from Minnesota also leads to Alexander Mattison , not only making the Top 100, but flying all the way up to No. 33.

These ranks will continually be updated and expanded upon (Top 200! Really deep positional!) as we get closer to August and get more information. Until then, take a look and tell me what you think. Who am I too high on? Who am I too low on? In the meantime, be sure to check out Fantasy Football Happy Hour every week wherever you get your podcasts, on the NFL on NBC YouTube page and on Peacock, of course.

MATTHEW BERRY’S UPDATED TOP 100

RANK PLAYER POS TEAM
1 Justin Jefferson WR MIN
2 Christian McCaffrey RB SF
3 Cooper Kupp WR LAR
4 Ja’Marr Chase WR CIN
5 Austin Ekeler RB LAC
6 Travis Kelce TE KC
7 Bijan Robinson RB ATL
8 Tyreek Hill WR MIA
9 Saquon Barkley RB NYG
10 Jonathan Taylor RB IND
11 Stefon Diggs WR BUF
12 Davante Adams WR LV
13 Amon-Ra St. Brown WR DET
14 CeeDee Lamb WR DAL
15 Josh Jacobs RB LV
16 Tony Pollard RB DAL
17 A.J. Brown WR PHI
18 Derrick Henry RB TEN
19 Nick Chubb RB CLE
20 Garrett Wilson WR NYJ
21 Jaylen Waddle WR MIA
22 Rhamondre Stevenson RB NE
23 Josh Allen QB BUF
24 Jalen Hurts QB PHI
25 Breece Hall RB NYJ
26 Travis Etienne RB JAX
27 Patrick Mahomes QB KC
28 Chris Olave WR NO
29 Tee Higgins WR CIN
30 DeVonta Smith WR PHI
31 DK Metcalf WR SEA
32 Mark Andrews TE BAL
33 Alexander Mattison RB MIN
34 Aaron Jones RB GB
35 Najee Harris RB PIT
36 Deebo Samuel WR SF
37 Jahmyr Gibbs RB DET
38 DeAndre Hopkins WR FA
39 Joe Mixon RB CIN
40 Keenan Allen WR LAC
41 Amari Cooper WR CLE
42 T.J. Hockenson TE MIN
43 Chris Godwin WR TB
44 Terry McLaurin WR WSH
45 Joe Burrow QB CIN
46 Lamar Jackson QB BAL
47 Dalvin Cook RB FA
48 Kenneth Walker RB SEA
49 James Conner RB ARI
50 DJ Moore WR CHI
51 Miles Sanders RB CAR
52 Calvin Ridley WR JAC
53 Christian Watson WR GB
54 Justin Fields QB CHI
55 Justin Herbert QB LAC
56 Dameon Pierce RB HOU
57 Mike Williams WR LAC
58 Jerry Jeudy WR DEN
59 J.K. Dobbins RB BAL
60 Rachaad White RB TB
61 Diontae Johnson WR PIT
62 Alvin Kamara RB NO
63 David Montgomery RB DET
64 George Kittle TE SF
65 Darren Waller TE NYG
66 Isiah Pacheco RB KC
67 Mike Evans WR TB
68 Marquise Brown WR ARI
69 Treylon Burks WR TEN
70 Cam Akers RB LAR
71 Tyler Lockett WR SEA
72 Dallas Goedert TE PHI
73 Drake London WR ATL
74 Christian Kirk WR JAC
75 Kyle Pitts TE ATL
76 D’Andre Swift RB PHI
77 Trevor Lawrence QB JAC
78 Michael Pittman Jr. WR IND
79 Jakobi Meyers WR LV
80 Brandon Aiyuk WR SF
81 Michael Thomas WR NO
82 Brandin Cooks WR DAL
83 James Cook RB BUF
84 Deshaun Watson QB CLE
85 Jahan Dotson WR WSH
86 Jordan Addison WR MIN
87 George Pickens WR PIT
88 Jaxon Smith-Njigba WR SEA
89 Tua Tagovailoa QB MIA
90 Samaje Perine RB DEN
91 Brian Robinson Jr. RB WSH
92 Dak Prescott QB DAL
93 Pat Freiermuth TE PIT
94 AJ Dillon RB GB
95 Courtland Sutton WR DEN
96 Daniel Jones QB NYG
97 Evan Engram TE JAC
98 Gabe Davis WR BUF
99 JuJu Smith-Schuster WR NE
100 Rondale Moore WR ARI