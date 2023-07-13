Betting Baseball: Bet the EDGE Talks Futures

The second half of the MLB season gets underway tomorrow. Lots of interesting individual and team storylines brewing in baseball.

Will Shohei Ohtani finish the season with the Angels? Regardless, will he win both the AL MVP and Cy Young awards?

The Tampa Bay Rays were picked to finish last in their division by many so-called experts and yet they come out of the All-Star Break sitting atop the American League. Just two games behind the Rays are the Baltimore Orioles. The Orioles!

Betting on Ohtani’s season was a popular play, but it took a brave soul to bet on the Rays.

Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports) joined Jay Croucher (@croucherJD) and Drew Dinsick (@whale_capper) on Bet the EDGE and the trio dove into a number of MLB Futures’ markets. The full pod goes in depth in quite a few of the division and individual races.

We jumped into the middle of their discussion as they discussed the Rookie of the Year races noting the current favorites and their challengers whether they be obvious or long shots.

Which favorites will turn tickets into cash, and which will turn tickets into coasters?

AL Rookie of the Year

Current Odds:

Josh Jung +135

Masataka Yoshida +290

Gunnar Henderson +290

Cash: Jung is Top 15 in all of baseball with 19 home runs and Top 20 in RBIs with 56. He is already a leader on a Rangers’ team that has surprised many.

Coaster: Yoshida is hitting .316 and has the Sox on the cusp of competing for a Wild Card spot and after a sluggish start, Henderson was the Rookie of the Month for June for a Baltimore team contending for the best record in the American League.

Croucher: “Given that the top three are relatively uninspiring. This is the type of market where you should be looking for long shots and to me, it’s from left field or from shortstop literally. The best long shot to me is Anthony Volpe. He made an adjustment to his swing and his stance on June 13 and since then, he’s got an OPS over .900. He is on pace for 25 homers and 30 steals playing every game as the shortstop for the Yankees. He’s been batting .300 since that change. He is an elite defensive shortstop and his WAR numbers are outstanding because of that defense. You can find him still at 50/1. I think he should be more in the 20/1 range.”

NL Rookie of the Year

Current Odds:

Corbin Carroll -360

Elly De La Cruz +280

Cash: Carroll is making a legitimate case to be the NL MVP. That is how good this rookie has been.

Coaster: Carroll’s numbers have dipped in July in a number of categories including AVG and OPS. With Elly De La Cruz igniting the Reds’ offense and fanbase, Carroll needs to be productive in the lineup nearly every night to fend off the Reds’ phenom.

Dalzell: “De La Cruz has the hype, and it’s kind of scary. The only concern is he’s played 27 games and Corbin Carroll’s played 86. Keep in mind, though, that Cincinnati’s success – they have 50 wins this season – is completely unexpected. They lost 100 games last season. The Reds are 21-6 with De L Cruz in the lineup. I like the Reds’ phenom at +280.”

Enjoy the second half of the baseball season.

Enjoy Bet the EDGE

Enjoy the sweat.

