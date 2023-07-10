Betting Wimbledon: Wake ‘n Cash - July 11

Now that the middle Sunday at Wimbledon sees a full day of play, Manic Monday is no longer an official thing at The All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club. That does not mean, however, it was not manic this year.

American Madison Keys battled from a set and a break down against the 16-year-old sensation Mirra Andreeva to earn a spot in the quarterfinals against Arynna Sabalenka. The 2nd seeded Sabalenka (-210) had little trouble disposing of Ekaterina Alexandrova to setup that quarterfinal showdown against Keys (+172).

Monday was also monumental for American Christopher Eubanks as he outlasted 5th seeded Stefanos Tsitsipas in five sets to reach his first Slam quarterfinal. Up next for the Atlanta native (+285) is the third seed, Daniil Medvedev (-365). He advanced to the quarterfinals when his fourth-round opponent, Jiri Lehecka, retired after losing the first two sets.

Tuesday’s slate also includes American Jessica Pegula (-152) continuing her quest for her first Wimbledon title when she takes on Marketa Vondrousova (+126). World No. 1 Iga Swiatek (-710) and Elina Svitolina (+490) take the court as well on Tuesday.

Defending champion Novak Djokovic advanced in four sets over Hubert Hurkacz to set up a quarterfinal against Andrey Rublev. Not surprising to see the 23-time Grand Slam Champion (-1600) heavily favored against the 25-year-old Russian (+860).

Bet the EDGE hosts Jay Croucher (@croucherJD) and Drew Dinsick (@whale_capper) have a couple plays they especially like for Tuesday. Know they are talking tennis and offering their thoughts on the tournament on every episode of Bet the EDGE. You will find a synopsis of each of their plays right here at nbcsports.com.

Plays for July 11th:

Iga Swiatek -5.5 games (-102) vs. Elina Svitolina

Dinsick: “The World No. 1 draws a surprise challenger in Svitolina who has plenty of experience at the Slam level (2019 semifinalist here at Wimbledon) but has not fared well against elite competition in her career, particularly on grass. The brush with elimination that Iga fought through in Round 4 should add to the mental war chest the three-time Slam champ brings to this match. In addition, her hold/break numbers suggest a median and modal outcome of Iga by 6 games so laying 5.5 at this price is appealing.

Jessica Pegula -2.5 games (-106) vs. Marketa Vondrousova

No one has taken more than five games off Pegula in her past three matches. Vondrousova should be outclassed here after struggling through a three-setter against Bouzkova.

