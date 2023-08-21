BMW payout: Viktor Hovland adds to massive haul; $7 million behind Scottie Scheffler
Viktor Hovland closed in 61 to win the BMW Championship, the second FedExCup playoff event.
It was Hovland’s fifth PGA Tour victory and his second of the season. He previously won the Memorial Tournament in June and just like that signature event, this title was worth $3.6 million.
There is still one more playoff event, the Tour Championship. The East Lake finale will pay out $75 million in bonuses with an $18 million first-place prize. Here’s a look at where Hovland and Co. will begin the staggered-scoring start.
This was the final event for official money in the 2022-23 Tour season. Hovland finished with $14,112,235, which eclipsed the Tour-record Scottie Scheffler set last season ($14,046,910), but placed the Norwegian only third this go-around.
Scheffler, who won twice and had 16 top-10s, including a co-runner-up at the BMW, earned a whopping $21,014,342 this season. Jon Rahm, who won four times, was second with $16,522,608.
In all, 124 players earned more than $1 million in official Tour money, with 34 claiming at least $5 million.
Here are the full purse and FedExCup breakdowns for those who competed at Olympia Fields:
|
Finish
|
Player
|
FedEx
|
Earnings ($)
|
1
|
Viktor Hovland
|
2,000.00
|
3,600,000.00
|
T2
|
Matt Fitzpatrick
|
980.00
|
1,760,000.00
|
T2
|
Scottie Scheffler
|
980.00
|
1,760,000.00
|
4
|
Rory McIlroy
|
540.00
|
990,000.00
|
T5
|
Brian Harman
|
420.00
|
790,000.00
|
T5
|
Max Homa
|
420.00
|
790,000.00
|
7
|
Sungjae Im
|
360.00
|
695,000.00
|
T8
|
Russell Henley
|
330.00
|
620,000.00
|
T8
|
Xander Schauffele
|
330.00
|
620,000.00
|
T10
|
Corey Conners
|
261.60
|
480,600.00
|
T10
|
Harris English
|
261.60
|
480,600.00
|
T10
|
Tom Kim
|
261.60
|
480,600.00
|
T10
|
Denny McCarthy
|
261.60
|
480,600.00
|
T10
|
Andrew Putnam
|
261.60
|
480,600.00
|
T15
|
Sam Burns
|
200.00
|
332,000.00
|
T15
|
Patrick Cantlay
|
200.00
|
332,000.00
|
T15
|
Wyndham Clark
|
200.00
|
332,000.00
|
T15
|
Adam Svensson
|
200.00
|
332,000.00
|
T15
|
Sahith Theegala
|
200.00
|
332,000.00
|
T15
|
Cameron Young
|
200.00
|
332,000.00
|
21
|
Tom Hoge
|
172.00
|
262,000.00
|
T22
|
Lucas Glover
|
156.00
|
229,000.00
|
T22
|
J.T. Poston
|
156.00
|
229,000.00
|
T22
|
Justin Rose
|
156.00
|
229,000.00
|
T25
|
Eric Cole
|
133.00
|
179,750.00
|
T25
|
Tommy Fleetwood
|
133.00
|
179,750.00
|
T25
|
Rickie Fowler
|
133.00
|
179,750.00
|
T25
|
Collin Morikawa
|
133.00
|
179,750.00
|
T29
|
Keegan Bradley
|
115.00
|
156,500.00
|
T29
|
Chris Kirk
|
115.00
|
156,500.00
|
T31
|
Emiliano Grillo
|
100.00
|
139,000.00
|
T31
|
Si Woo Kim
|
100.00
|
139,000.00
|
T31
|
Jon Rahm
|
100.00
|
139,000.00
|
T34
|
Tyrrell Hatton
|
84.00
|
122,000.00
|
T34
|
Adam Schenk
|
84.00
|
122,000.00
|
T34
|
Jordan Spieth
|
84.00
|
122,000.00
|
T37
|
Tony Finau
|
72.00
|
108,000.00
|
T37
|
Patrick Rodgers
|
72.00
|
108,000.00
|
T37
|
Sepp Straka
|
72.00
|
108,000.00
|
40
|
Cam Davis
|
64.00
|
100,000.00
|
T41
|
Kurt Kitayama
|
58.00
|
94,000.00
|
T41
|
Brendon Todd
|
58.00
|
94,000.00
|
43
|
Byeong Hun An
|
52.00
|
88,000.00
|
44
|
Adam Hadwin
|
48.00
|
84,000.00
|
T45
|
Jason Day
|
43.00
|
78,000.00
|
T45
|
Lee Hodges
|
43.00
|
78,000.00
|
47
|
Nick Taylor
|
40.00
|
72,000.00
|
48
|
Seamus Power
|
38.00
|
70,000.00
|
49
|
Taylor Moore
|
36.00
|
68,000.00
|
W/D
|
Hideki Matsuyama
|
-
|