Celine Boutier follows up major victory by winning Women’s Scottish Open

  
Published August 6, 2023 04:31 PM

IRVINE, Scotland — Celine Boutier won the Women’s Scottish Open by two strokes on Sunday to back up her victory at the Evian Championship last week for her first major title.

The No. 4-ranked French player shot 2-under 70 in her final round to clinch back-to-back wins and will head into the upcoming AIG Women’s Open at Walton Heath in southern England with plenty of confidence.

“It definitely feels great,” Boutier said. “I feel like my game is in good condition. I’m not sure what to expect as far as the course next week because I’ve never played there and I don’t think it’s typical links. So I’m just excited to see what it looks like and get a feel for it.”

Full-field scores from the Freed Group Women’s Scottish Open

Boutier led by three shots after the third round and also had that advantage heading down the stretch before making bogey at Nos. 14 and 16. When Hyo Joo Kim of South Korea birdied the last to post 65 and set a target at 13 under overall, Boutier’s lead was down to one stroke.

However, Boutier curled in a long right-to-left putt on No. 17 and was able to walk down the par-5 18th at Dundonald Links in some comfort. She tapped in for par to finish at 15-under 273 and win for the third time in 2023, having also captured the title at the LPGA Drive On Championship in March.

“Absolutely crazy,” Boutier said of winning in back-to-back weeks. “I don’t even think I could have dreamt that it would happen but yeah, I mean, it’s just been amazing to be able to play that well and I feel like to even have the chance to be in contention in the weekend this week was a complete bonus, and so yeah, to be able to hold the trophy again this week has been pretty insane.”

Kim was second while Ruoning Yin of China (66) was a shot further behind in third.