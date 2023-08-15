 Skip navigation
NHL: Ottawa Senators at Boston Bruins
Longtime Boston Bruins center David Krejci announces retirement at age 37
MLB: Cincinnati Reds at Houston Astros
Astros OF Michael Brantley working back from shoulder surgery, to begin rehab assignment
MLB: Philadelphia Phillies at Washington Nationals
Former 2-time All-Star Josh Harrison signs minor league deal with AL West-leading Texas Rangers

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_usgsperiod_230815.jpg
What’s next for golf ball model local rule?
nbc_golf_gc_romineintv_230815.jpg
U.S. Amateur providing surprising storylines
nbc_edge_rfsdalvincook_230815.jpg
Hall’s fantasy value hurt by NYJ’s Cook signing

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Djokovic and Alcaraz set to meet again in group stage of Davis Cup Finals

  
Published August 15, 2023 06:16 PM
Novak Djokovic, Carlos Alcaraz

MADRID, SPAIN - MAY 07: Carlos Alcaraz of Spain greets Novak Djokovic of Serbia after winning during the Mutua Madrid Open 2022 celebrated at La Caja Magica on May 07, 2022, in Madrid, Spain. (Photo By Oscar J. Barroso/Europa Press via Getty Images)

Europa Press via Getty Images

MADRID (AP) — The budding rivalry between Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic is set to be renewed in the group stage of the Davis Cup Finals next month.

Alcaraz and Djokovic were included in the teams announced Monday by Spain and Serbia, respectively, for the competition that will be played Sept. 12-17 in Valencia, Spain. Alcaraz defeated Djokovic in the Wimbledon final in July. The Spaniard is No. 1 in the world, with Djokovic sitting at No. 2.

Spain and Serbia have been drawn in the same group along with the Czech Republic and South Korea. Group-stage matches will also be played in Bologna, Italy, Manchester, England, and Split, Croatia. The top two teams in each of the four groups will advance to the finals in Malaga, Spain, in November.

Alcaraz will lead a Spain team that will include Alejandro Davidovich Fokina, Roberto Bautista Agut and Marce Granollers. Djokovic’s Serbia will also have Laslo Djere, Miomir Kecmanovic, Dusan Lajovic and Hamad Medjedovic.

Nine of the current top 20 players in the world have been called up for their national teams — Jannik Sinner and Lorenzo Musetti for Italy, Frances Tiafoe and Tommy Paul for the United States, Alex de Minaur for Australia, Cameron Norrie for Britain and Borna Coric for Croatia.

Andy Murray will also play for Britain, which faces Australia, France and Switzerland in Manchester. The Swiss will count on Stan Wawrinka, while France will have Adrian Mannarino and Nicolas Mahut.

Leo Borg, son of 11-time Grand Slam champion Bjorn Borg, was included in Sweden’s team that will face Canada, Italy and Chile in Bologna.

Mackenzie McDonald, Austin Krajicek and Rajeev Ram were also included in the American team that will play against the Netherlands, Finland and host Croatia in Split.