Full list of the 50 players who qualified for the BMW Championship
The top 50 in FedExCup points following the first event of the PGA Tour playoffs have advanced to Week 2.
Twenty players were nixed from the postseason, upon the conclusion of the 70-man FedEx St. Jude Championship. Here’s a look at who moved to the BMW Championship at Olympia Fields, with the top 30 thereafter qualifying for the Tour Championship finale:
|
Position
|
Player
|
FedExCup Points
|
1
|
Jon Rahm
|
3,386
|
2
|
Scottie Scheffler
|
3,238
|
3
|
Rory McIlroy
|
2,954
|
4
|
Lucas Glover
|
2,885
|
5
|
Patrick Cantlay
|
2,643
|
6
|
Max Homa
|
2,451
|
7
|
Viktor Hovland
|
2,024
|
8
|
Wyndham Clark
|
1,957
|
9
|
Brian Harman
|
1,919
|
10
|
Tommy Fleetwood
|
1,834
|
11
|
Keegan Bradley
|
1,818
|
12
|
Rickie Fowler
|
1,752
|
13
|
Tony Finau
|
1,672
|
14
|
Taylor Moore
|
1,633
|
15
|
Russell Henley
|
1,618
|
16
|
Nick Taylor
|
1,593
|
17
|
Si Woo Kim
|
1,572
|
18
|
Tom Kim
|
1,552
|
19
|
Xander Schauffele
|
1,536
|
20
|
Adam Schenk
|
1,536
|
21
|
Jason Day
|
1,531
|
22
|
Collin Morikawa
|
1,476
|
23
|
Emiliano Grillo
|
1,443
|
24
|
Sepp Straka
|
1,431
|
25
|
Corey Conners
|
1,426
|
26
|
Tyrrell Hatton
|
1,425
|
27
|
Jordan Spieth
|
1,422
|
28
|
Sungjae Im
|
1,420
|
29
|
Chris Kirk
|
1,361
|
30
|
Sam Burns
|
1,361
|
31
|
Sahith Theegala
|
1,294
|
32
|
Justin Rose
|
1,256
|
33
|
Kurt Kitayama
|
1,242
|
34
|
Denny McCarthy
|
1,192
|
35
|
Seamus Power
|
1,147
|
36
|
Lee Hodges
|
1,144
|
37
|
Adam Hadwin
|
1,108
|
38
|
Byeong Hun An
|
1,107
|
39
|
Adam Svensson
|
1,080
|
40
|
Matt Fitzpatrick
|
1,063
|
41
|
Andrew Putnam
|
1,048
|
42
|
Eric Cole
|
1,042
|
43
|
J.T. Poston
|
1,037
|
44
|
Brendon Todd
|
1,017
|
45
|
Cam Davis
|
1,008
|
46
|
Cameron Young
|
981
|
47
|
Hideki Matsuyama
|
942
|
48
|
Tom Hoge
|
941
|
49
|
Harris English
|
940
|
50
|
Patrick Rodgers
|
939