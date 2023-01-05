FUTURE FOOTBALL STARS FEATURED IN 2023 ALL-AMERICAN BOWL LIVE SATURDAY, JAN. 7, AT 1 P.M. ET ON NBC & PEACOCK

Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren to Join Halftime Show Live

2023 All-American Bowl to Feature Three of the Country’s Top Five Recruits, Including UCLA Commit QB Dante Moore

Eight Recruits Expected to Announce College Commitments During the Game, Including Two Top-50 Players in Next Year’s 2024 Class

Game’s Notable Alumni Include Derrick Henry, Christian McCaffrey, Stefon Diggs, Ezekiel Elliott, Trevor Lawrence & Tua Tagovailoa

STAMFORD, Conn. – January 5, 2023 – NBC Sports presents the 23rd edition of the All-American Bowl this Saturday, Jan. 7, live at 1 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock as the most electrifying high school football stars take the field at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas.

The annual East vs. West all-star game showcases the best high school players in the country, including three of the nation’s top five overall recruits, according to 247Sports.

During halftime of Saturday’s game, Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren will join the show live. In August, NBCUniversal and the Big Ten conference announced a landmark seven-year agreement for NBC and Peacock to become the exclusive home of the “Big Ten Saturday Night” football package beginning in 2023. Peacock will also serve as the exclusive home for eight additional Big Ten Football games each season.

Last year’s All-American Bowl featured numerous players who played in the Big Ten this season, including Penn State running back Nicholas Singleton, who was named the Big Ten Freshman of the Year, and Iowa safety Xavier Nwankpa, who had a 52-yard interception-return touchdown in the Hawkeyes’ Music City Bowl victory over Kentucky.

Dante Moore , No. 3 quarterback and No. 3 overall recruit, Detroit, Mich. (UCLA commit) Keon Keeley , No. 1 edge defender and No. 4 overall recruit, Tampa, Fla. (Alabama commit) Kadyn Proctor, 1 offensive tackle and No. 5 overall recruit, Des Moines, Iowa (Alabama commit) Caleb Downs , No. 1 safety recruit, Hoschton, Ga. (Alabama commit) Samson Okunlola , No. 3 offensive tackle recruit, Braintree, Mass. (Miami commit) Rueben Owens II , No. 1 running back recruit, El Campo, Texas (Texas A&M commit)



Click here for a complete list of participants.

Additionally, seven athletes are expected to announce their commitments during the broadcast, including four-star recruits Mikal Harrison-Pilot (athlete), Jelani McDonald (defensive back), and Peyton Woodyard (safety).

Paul Burmeister will serve as the play-by-play voice, joined by analyst and former NFL defensive lineman Anthony Herron, and reporters Lewis Johnson and Marty Snider. Brandon Huffman, National Recruiting Editor for 247Sports, will also contribute to Saturday’s show.

Since 2001, the All-American Bowl has featured future Heisman Trophy winners and NFL players, notably Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry, San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey, Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott, Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs, Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver and 2020 Heisman winner DeVonta Smith, Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence, and Miami quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.

Coverage on NBC is live streamed on NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app.

*All player rankings provided by 247Sports

About the All-American Bowl

As an NBC Sports-owned property, the All-American Bowl is part of a marquee lineup of elite events that includes the Olympics, the Premier League, and the number one primetime show since 2011: Sunday Night Football. The All-American Bowl is annually the most-watched, most-talked about, and most-prestigious high school all-star event with more than 4,100,000 unique television viewers and over 20,000 in attendance. The history and tradition of the All-American Bowl is unparalleled: 533 draft picks; 86 Super Bowl champions; 193 Pro Bowl selections; 17 Heisman finalists including, but not limited to: Odell Beckham Jr., Christian McCaffrey, Tim Tebow, Derrick Henry, DeVonta Smith, and Trevor Lawrence. For more information, visit NBCSports.com/AllAmericanBowl, or follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram (@AABonNBC).



