Germany frees driver sought by Italy in death of cyclist Rebellin pending extradition ruling

  
Published June 21, 2023 10:41 PM
The Stage Three of the Tour Of Turkey 2016

Davide Rebellin from CCC Sprandi Polkowice team ahead of the third stage of the 52nd Presidential Tour of Turkey 2016, Aksaray Konya Stage (161.9 km). On Tuesday, 26 April 2016, in Aksaray, Turkey, (Photo by Artur Widak/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

NurPhoto via Getty Images

BERLIN -- German prosecutors say a truck driver wanted by Italy in connection with a crash last year that killed professional cyclist Davide Rebellin has been released from jail pending a decision on his extradition.

Wolfgang Rieke is accused of road homicide and leaving the scene of a crash. German authorities said he surrendered last Thursday in the western town of Rheine.

A spokesperson for the regional prosecutors’ office in Hamm, Daniel Dependahl, said the driver’s release was normal in cases in which there is no flight risk. It didn’t prejudge the extradition decision, which could take several months, he said.

Rebellin, one of cycling’s longest-competing professionals, was killed Nov. 30 during a training run near the northern Italian town of Montebello Vicentino. At the time, Italian media reported the truck that struck him hadn’t stopped. But prosecutors, citing roadside video and witness photos, said the driver stopped, got out of the cab and approached Rebellin, and then got back in the truck and left the scene.

Rebellin had retired from professional cycling only a month before the crash, ending a 30-year career with his final team, Work Service-Vitalcare-Dynatek. Rebellin’s successes included victories at Paris-Nice and Tirreno-Adriatico as well as winning a stage in the 1996 edition of the Giro d’Italia, which he also led for six stages.