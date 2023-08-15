 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NASCAR Cup Series Coke Zero Sugar 400 - Qualifying
What playoff bubble drivers are saying ahead of Daytona race
2023 FIBA World Cup - USA Men's National Team v New Zealand
U.S. opens FIBA World Cup with big win; Canada routs France
khang_1920_cpkcwomens23_d2_app.jpg
Five straight birdies carry Megan Khang to Canada lead

Top Clips

nbc_pl_fulredcardv2_230826.jpg
Bassey sent off for second yellow against Arsenal
nbc_pl_wolvesgoal_230806_1920x1080_2258639427902.jpg
Kalajdzic heads Wolves in front of Everton
nbc_pl_fulgoal2_230826.jpg
Palhinha stuns Arsenal with late equalizer

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Golf Channel Podcast with Rex & Lav: Lucas Glover or Justin Thomas for Ryder Cup pick?

  
Published August 15, 2023 01:00 PM

If it comes down to Lucas Glover or Justin Thomas, who should U.S. Ryder Cup captain Zach Johnson select?

In this Golf Channel Podcast with Rex & Lav, senior writers Rex Hoggard and Ryan Lavner debate who is more deserving and who would be more trustworthy in Rome.

They also discuss the seriousness of the gambling accusations leveled against Phil Mickelson as well as set the stage for this week’s BMW Championship at Olympia Fields, the second FedExCup playoff event.

Listen to the podcast above or watch below: