Top News

NASCAR Cup Series Coke Zero Sugar 400 - Qualifying
What playoff bubble drivers are saying ahead of Daytona race
2023 FIBA World Cup - USA Men's National Team v New Zealand
U.S. opens FIBA World Cup with big win; Canada routs France
khang_1920_cpkcwomens23_d2_app.jpg
Five straight birdies carry Megan Khang to Canada lead

Top Clips

nbc_pl_fulredcardv2_230826.jpg
Bassey sent off for second yellow against Arsenal
nbc_pl_wolvesgoal_230806_1920x1080_2258639427902.jpg
Kalajdzic heads Wolves in front of Everton
nbc_pl_fulgoal2_230826.jpg
Palhinha stuns Arsenal with late equalizer

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Golf Channel Podcast with Rex & Lav: Is PGA Tour schedule too exclusive?

  
Published August 9, 2023 07:32 PM
signage_1920_pgatour_fedexcup_logo.jpg

PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan returned to the spotlight this week when he met with some players on Tuesday and chatted with reporters on Wednesday ahead of the FedEx St. Jude Championship.

In this edition of the Golf Channel Podcast with Rex & Lav, Rex Hoggard relays to fellow senior writer Ryan Lavner what Monahan had to say in Memphis, Tennessee, including Monahan’s reason for his leave of absence, his regrets and his thoughts on the Tour moving forward.

They also discuss the officially released 2024 PGA Tour schedule and its implications for players, whether the signature events are too exclusive and what the membership thinks.

And they talk about this week’s first playoff event, Ryder Cup possibilities and, of course, Memphis BBQ. Listen above.