Hinako Shibuno shoots 64 to take early lead at Women’s Scottish Open

  
Published August 4, 2023 12:01 AM

IRVINE, Scotland — Hinako Shibuno shot an 8-under 64 to take the first-round lead at the Freed Group Women’s Scottish Open on Thursday.

The Japanese major champion’s bogey-free round put her two shots ahead of Madelene Sagstrom of Sweden at Dundonald Links.

The 24-year-old Shibuno, who won the AIG Women’s Open in 2019, started on No. 10 and birdied three of her last four holes.

Nicole Broch Estrup, Caroline Hedwall and Caroline Inglis are tied for third, four shots off the lead.

Celine Boutier, who won the Amundi Evian Championship last Sunday, carded a 69 as did three other players. The Frenchwoman was runner-up last year to Ayaka Furue. The defending champion finished with a 74 on Thursday.

The last two winners of the Women’s Scottish Open were first-time LPGA winners: Furue and Ryann O’Toole.