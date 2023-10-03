How to watch Dallas Cowboys vs San Francisco 49ers on Sunday Night Football: TV, live stream, kickoff time, and more

It’s the Dallas Cowboys vs San Francisco 49ers this Sunday, October 8 as two of the NFC’s most successful franchises meet on Sunday Night Football. Live coverage begins at 7:00 PM ET on NBC and Peacock with Football Night in America, with coverage also be available on Universo.

See below for additional information on how to watch/live stream the Dallas Cowboys vs San Francisco 49ers game. Check out the full Sunday Night Football schedule here.

Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys defeated the New England Patriots 38-3 last Sunday at home. Prescott completed 28-of-34 for a season-high of 261 passing yards and 1 pass touchdown. RB Tony Pollard had 11 carries for 47 yards. WR CeeDee Lamb had 4 receptions for 36 yards, and a touchdown.

Pollard currently leads the Cowboys in carries (73), rush yards (311), and rush touchdowns (2) this season. Lamb, who is coming off consecutive seasons with over 1,000 receiving yards, currently leads the team in receptions (23) and receiving yards (309).



The San Francisco 49ers are undefeated through the first 4 weeks of the season. The last time the 49ers started 4-0 was in 2019 when they reached Super Bowl LIV, and ultimately lost to Kansas City.

San Francisco handed a 35-16 loss to the Arizona Cardinals last Sunday at Levi’s Stadium. Brock Purdy had a 95.2 completion percentage in the win with just one incomplete pass that came in the third quarter. Purdy, who was Mr. Irrelevant in the 2022 Draft, became the starter in Week 14 last season and has gone 11-1 since taking over that role.

The 49ers offense boasts a talented triple threat in RB Christian McCaffrey, WR Deebo Samuel, and TE George Kittle who have all previously earned First Team All-Pro honors.

How to watch Dallas Cowboys vs San Francisco 49ers:

When: Sunday, October 8

Sunday, October 8 Where: Levi Stadium in Santa Clara, California

Levi Stadium in Santa Clara, California Time: 8:20 PM; Live coverage begins at 7:00 PM ET with FNIA

8:20 PM; Live coverage begins at 7:00 PM ET with FNIA TV Channel: NBC

NBC Live Stream: Peacock

Spanish-Language coverage: Universo

