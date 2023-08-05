Justin Thomas headlines notables keeping season alive at Wyndham Championship

There’s still work to be done over the weekend, but some notables kept their seasons alive by making the cut at the Wyndham Championship.

Here are the five biggest names needing big weekends at the Wyndham to qualify for the FedExCup playoffs:

Justin Thomas

Thomas’ struggles throughout the summer have been a topic of discussion as the two-time major champion looks to make the playoffs in a season largely mired in mediocrity. Thomas has never missed the playoffs in his PGA Tour career, but he’ll need a weekend charge to keep that streak intact. After opening the Wyndham Championship in even par and flirting with the cut line early Friday at Sedgefield, Thomas settled in on the back nine to easily make the cut at 5 under par. He must finish solo third or better to make the playoffs without help from the field, but can finish as far down the leaderboard as solo 18th if things break right around him.

Adam Scott

Scott is attempting to keep an even longer streak going this weekend. The Aussie is one of two players – Matt Kuchar being the other – who have made the postseason every year since the FedExCup playoffs began in 2007. Kuchar is safely inside the top 70, and Scott would like to join him. To do so, he’ll need a high finish or help from the field, needing a two-way tie for second or better to get in without help and a minimum of a two-way tie for ninth if everything else goes right for the 2013 Masters champion. Scott heads into the weekend at 4 under par.

Shane Lowry

Lowry entered the week at 76th in the FedExCup standings after a season that has included just a single top-10 finish, back in February at the Honda Classic. The 2019 Open champion can make the playoffs with a two-way tie for 23rd or better if he gets some help, but needs a solo third or better to keep his season alive regardless of what happens around him. Lowry nearly cost himself a Saturday tee time with a double bogey at the par-3 16th, but birdied the 18th to make the cut at 3 under.

Billy Horschel

It’s been a rough season for Horschel, who sits at 131st in total strokes gained after finishing last season 25th in that category. The former gator didn’t have many options coming into the week at 116th in FedExCup points, needing a two-way tie for second or better if he gets some help around him. His only route to the playoffs without help is a victory, and he’s given himself a chance after a second-round 8-under 62 to sit at 11 under for the tournament, just a shot back of leader Russell Henley.

More shots like this one would go a long way toward a trip to Memphis for Horschel.

Gary Woodland

Woodland came into the Wyndham Championship at 97th on the FedExCup points list, leaving him few scenarios to secure a tee time at next week’s FedEx St. Jude Championship. Sitting outside the top 175 in strokes gained: around the green and strokes gained: putting this season, Woodland needs a solo second or better to advance without help, and even if everything breaks right around him on the leaderboard, his minimum finish to advance is a two-way tie for third or better. Sitting at 3 under for the week, nine shots back of Henley, he’ll need to get hot over the weekend.