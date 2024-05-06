 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NASCAR Cup Series AdventHealth 400
NASCAR’s closest finishes in Next Gen era
GYMNASTICS-WORLD-2023-WOMEN-FLOOR
Core Hydration Classic can be first gymnastics meet with three Olympic all-around champions
Rick Bowness
Winnipeg Jets coach Rick Bowness is retiring after 38 NHL seasons

Top Clips

nbc_nas_kansasrecap_240506.jpg
Larson thrilled by win, Buescher agonized by loss
nbc_csu_ravens_240506.jpg
Ravens ‘have some holes to fill’ offensively
Which rookie QB will throw for most yards?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NASCAR Cup Series AdventHealth 400
NASCAR’s closest finishes in Next Gen era
GYMNASTICS-WORLD-2023-WOMEN-FLOOR
Core Hydration Classic can be first gymnastics meet with three Olympic all-around champions
Rick Bowness
Winnipeg Jets coach Rick Bowness is retiring after 38 NHL seasons

Top Clips

nbc_nas_kansasrecap_240506.jpg
Larson thrilled by win, Buescher agonized by loss
nbc_csu_ravens_240506.jpg
Ravens ‘have some holes to fill’ offensively
Which rookie QB will throw for most yards?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Merlier wins Giro Stage 3 after Pogacar fires up finale and stays in the lead

  
Published May 6, 2024 01:09 PM
Tim Merlier

FOSSANO, ITALY - MAY 06: (L-R) Biniam Girmay of Eritrea and Team Intermarche - Wanty, Tim Merlier of Belgium and Team Soudal Quick-Step, Olav Kooij of Netherlands and Team Visma | Lease a Bike, Fernando Gaviria of Colombia and Movistar Team, Jonathan Milan of Italy and Team Lidl - Trek and Jenthe Biermans of Belgium and Team Arkea - B&B Hotels sprint at finish line during the 107th Giro d’Italia 2024, Stage 3 a 166km stage from Novara to Fossano 374m / #UCIWT / on May 06, 2024 in Fossano, Italy. (Photo by Tim de Waele/Getty Images)

Tim de Waele/Getty Images

FOSSANO, Italy — Belgian rider Tim Merlier won the third stage of the Giro d’Italia after race leader Tadej Pogacar almost caught the sprinters by surprise.

Merlier claimed his second career stage win at the Italian grand tour ahead of Jonathan Milan and Biniam Girmay.

Pogacar, who grabbed the pink jersey during Stage 2, was not expected to shine during Stage 1’s trek between Novara and Fossano. With its mainly flat profile and just a small hill near the finish, the 103-mile (166-kilometer) stage looked ideal for the first battle between the sprinters.

The main overall contenders were expected to spend the day safely in the peloton but Pogacar had other ideas.

After a breakaway group which formed after the first intermediate sprint was caught with some 43 kilometers left, Pogacar sprinted for the bonus seconds awarded in the town of Cherasco.

Ben Swift, a teammate of Geraint Thomas, was the fastest, however, and took the bonus three seconds. Pogacar was second followed by Geraint Thomas and gained two seconds. Thomas was awarded a one-second bonus.

As the peloton rode toward the finish line in a drizzle, Mikkel Honore launched a bold move with three kilometers left, setting up a breathtaking finale.

Only Pogacar and Thomas could follow and the pair looked like they could pull it off after they dropped Honore. But the long section of road that followed a hairpin bend was too much to handle and the sprinters caught them with 500 meters to go.

“This is my hardest victory so far,” Merlier said. “It was a really hard final. It’s been very difficult to come across to Pogacar and Thomas.”

Pogacar leads second-placed Thomas by 46 seconds, with Daniel Martinez in third place, 47 seconds off the pace.

The Giro ends in Rome on May 26.