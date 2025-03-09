 Skip navigation
Michigan, Michigan State players shove one another at center court late in game

  
Published March 9, 2025 05:54 PM

EAST LANSING, Mich. — Michigan guard Phat Phat Brooks shoved Michigan State guard Tre Holloman after he pushed Wolverines guard L.J. Cason on Sunday at midcourt of the Breslin Center, where seniors have kissed the Spartans’ logo in their final home game ever since Shawn Respert did it in 1995.

Brooks and Cason were near center court with 37.2 seconds left after teammate Justin Pippen made his first of two free throws. Holloman approached the two Wolverines players, pushed Cason’s chest with his right hand and Brooks responded with a two-handed push.

That triggered a brief scrum before officials, Michigan coach Dusty May and Michigan State assistants separated the emotionally charged players.

Holloman and Cason were each given a technical foul.

No. 8 Michigan State later resumed its kiss tradition and went on to beat No. 17 Michigan 79-62 in the final game of the regular season, winning the Big Ten Conference title by three games.