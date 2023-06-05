 Skip navigation
NBC SPORTS 2023 U.S. OPEN MEDIA CONFERENCE CALL – WEDNESDAY, JUNE 7, AT 3 P.M. ET

  
Published June 5, 2023 11:53 AM
2023 U.S. OPEN_LACC_FULL COLOR LOGO

Play-by-Play Commentator Dan Hicks, Analysts Paul Azinger and Brad Faxon, and On-Course Reporter John Wood

Dial 786-697-3501 to Participate; Passcode: NBC Sports

More Than 200 Hours of U.S. Open Championship and Studio Coverage From The Los Angeles Country Club Across NBC, Peacock, USA Network and GOLF Channel

STAMFORD, Conn. – June 5, 2023 – NBC Sports play-by-play commentator Dan Hicks, analysts Paul Azinger and Brad Faxon, and on-course commentator John Wood will preview the upcoming 2023 U.S. Open at The Los Angeles Country Club on a media conference call this Wednesday, June 7, at 3 p.m. ET.

Media interest in participating should call 786-697-3501; Passcode: NBC Sports

NBC Sports will present more than 200 hours of championship coverage surrounding the U.S. Open – headlined by four consecutive nights of east coast primetime coverage on NBC on June 15-18 – including traditional Thursday-Sunday coverage, featured holes and streaming coverage on Peacock, and week-long Live From studio coverage. The 25 hours of live coverage on NBC mark the most-ever in U.S. Open history. Click here for more details on NBC Sports’ U.S. Open coverage.


  • WHAT: NBC Sports U.S. Open Media Conference Call

  • WHO: Dan Hicks, Paul Azinger, Brad Faxon, John Wood

  • WHEN: Wednesday, June 7, at 3 p.m. ET

  • NUMBER: 786-697-3501

  • PASSCODE: NBC Sports

