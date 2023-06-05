NBC SPORTS 2023 U.S. OPEN MEDIA CONFERENCE CALL – WEDNESDAY, JUNE 7, AT 3 P.M. ET

Play-by-Play Commentator Dan Hicks, Analysts Paul Azinger and Brad Faxon, and On-Course Reporter John Wood

STAMFORD, Conn. – June 5, 2023 – NBC Sports play-by-play commentator Dan Hicks, analysts Paul Azinger and Brad Faxon, and on-course commentator John Wood will preview the upcoming 2023 U.S. Open at The Los Angeles Country Club on a media conference call this Wednesday, June 7, at 3 p.m. ET.

NBC Sports will present more than 200 hours of championship coverage surrounding the U.S. Open – headlined by four consecutive nights of east coast primetime coverage on NBC on June 15-18 – including traditional Thursday-Sunday coverage, featured holes and streaming coverage on Peacock, and week-long Live From studio coverage. The 25 hours of live coverage on NBC mark the most-ever in U.S. Open history. Click here for more details on NBC Sports’ U.S. Open coverage.





