 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NASCAR Cup Series Coke Zero Sugar 400 - Qualifying
What playoff bubble drivers are saying ahead of Daytona race
2023 FIBA World Cup - USA Men's National Team v New Zealand
U.S. opens FIBA World Cup with big win; Canada routs France
khang_1920_cpkcwomens23_d2_app.jpg
Five straight birdies carry Megan Khang to Canada lead

Top Clips

nbc_pl_fulredcardv2_230826.jpg
Bassey sent off for second yellow against Arsenal
nbc_pl_wolvesgoal_230806_1920x1080_2258639427902.jpg
Kalajdzic heads Wolves in front of Everton
nbc_pl_fulgoal2_230826.jpg
Palhinha stuns Arsenal with late equalizer

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NASCAR Cup Series Coke Zero Sugar 400 - Qualifying
What playoff bubble drivers are saying ahead of Daytona race
2023 FIBA World Cup - USA Men's National Team v New Zealand
U.S. opens FIBA World Cup with big win; Canada routs France
khang_1920_cpkcwomens23_d2_app.jpg
Five straight birdies carry Megan Khang to Canada lead

Top Clips

nbc_pl_fulredcardv2_230826.jpg
Bassey sent off for second yellow against Arsenal
nbc_pl_wolvesgoal_230806_1920x1080_2258639427902.jpg
Kalajdzic heads Wolves in front of Everton
nbc_pl_fulgoal2_230826.jpg
Palhinha stuns Arsenal with late equalizer

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Nick Hardy gets emotional after dropping out of FedExCup top 50 in Memphis

  
Published August 14, 2023 01:15 AM

Nick Hardy was flying to Chicago on Sunday night either way.

Hardy, a Northbrook, Illinois, native, entered this week’s FedEx St. Jude Championship sitting right on the bubble for the 50-man BMW Championship — the second leg of the FedExCup Playoffs and, beginning this year, the gateway to next season’s full lineup of signature events.

Unfortunately for the 27-year-old Hardy, his T-49 finish in Memphis, capped by a closing bogey, dropped him two spots to No. 52 in points.

His season was over, and his flight to Chicago would be to see his family, not for a golf tournament.

“Super tough,” an emotional Hardy said afterward. “I really wanted to play Chicago. Just sucks. It really sucks. It stings right now…”

Hardy continued for over 2 minutes as a PGA Tour social camera recorded him. At one point, Hardy — who earlier this year missed five-straight cuts before rebounding to win the Zurich Classic with partner Davis Riley — started to break down.

“I’m definitely just proud of my career so far,” Hardy said, before pausing to collect himself. “I’m proud of how I know I’m getting better. Sometimes it’s hard to see growth in this game, but I know I’m seeing it. I hope to be out here for a long time, and I know I’ll have many more opportunities, but it stings right now.”

Hardy was then asked why he was so emotional.

“I just care,” Hardy said. “It just means a lot to me. … I’m just looking forward to the next one.”

With his card safely secured for next season, Hardy will get a brief break before the Tour’s new-look fall begins, giving Hardy another shot at playing himself into the Tour’s most lucrative events.

But first, he’ll head back to Chicago.

“My family’s there,” Hardy said. “At least I get to see my family.”

And the first person he’d call Sunday night to help him get over the heartbreaking finish?

“My dad…,” Hardy said, again taking a few seconds. “My dad.”