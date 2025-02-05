No. 23 Illinois vs. Rutgers Prediction: Odds, Expert Picks, Betting Trends and Stats

Tonight, the Fighting Illini of Illinois (7-5, 15-7) are in Piscataway, NJ to take on the Rutgers Scarlet Knights (4-7, 11-11).

Illinois is back in the Top 25 following their 87-79 win in Columbus over the Ohio State Buckeyes this past Sunday. It was a big win considering they had lost in overtime a few days earlier to Nebraska, 80-74. The Scarlet Knights have lost three of their last four. Last Thursday they fell to Michigan 66-63 at home.

The Scarlet Knights’s record in their last ten games is 4-6 while the Fighting Illini’s record is 6-4 in their last ten.

Lets dive into the matchup and offer some information and possibly a sweat or two.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch the opening tip, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Fighting Illini at Scarlet Knights

Date: Wednesday, February 5, 2025

Time: 8:30PM EST

Site: Jersey Mike’s Arena

City: Piscataway, NJ

Network/Streaming: BTN

Game odds for Fighting Illini at Scarlet Knights

*odds courtesy of BetMGM

Odds: Illinois Fighting Illini (-350), Rutgers Scarlet Knights (+275)

Spread: Fighting Illini -7.5

Total: 156.5 points

Expert picks & predictions for Illinois at Rutgers

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Fighting Illini vs Scarlet Knights Best Bets

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for today’s Fighting Illini & Scarlet Knights game:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline.

NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline. Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Fighting Illini at -7.5.

NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Fighting Illini at -7.5. Total: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Game Total of 156.5.

Fighting Illini vs Scarlet Knights: Top betting trends and recent stats

Illinois has won 5 of its last 6 games against Rutgers

The Over is 12-9-1 in Illinois’ games this season

Rutgers is 4-1 against the spread in its last 5 games

