How to watch Paris-Nice 2024

  
Published March 1, 2024 10:13 AM

Paris-Nice, the famed eight-day cycling stage race, airs live on NBC Sports and Peacock starting Sunday.

The field includes 2022 champion Primoz Roglic of Slovenia, who changed teams from Jumbo-Visma to Bora-Hansgrohe after last season.

The 34-year-old Roglic is a three-time Vuelta a Espana winner, the reigning Giro d’Italia champion and the 2020 Tour de France runner-up. Watch for him to be a factor in the Grand Tours later this year.

The other headliner is 24-year-old Belgian Remco Evenepoel, who owns a Grand Tour title (2022 Vuelta), plus world titles in the time trial (2023) and road race (2022).

He is the youngest man to win a world title in the time trial and the second to win both the road race and time trial in a career.

Notable Americans entered include Brandon McNulty of UAE Team Emirates and Matteo Jorgenson of Visma.

2024 Paris-Nice Live Broadcast Schedule

DayStageTime (ET)Platform
Sun., March 3Stage 19:10 a.m.Peacock
Mon., March 4Stage 28:50 a.m.Peacock
Tue., March 5Stage 38:50 a.m.Peacock
Wed., March 6Stage 48:50 a.m.Peacock
Thu., March 7Stage 58:50 a.m.Peacock
Fri., March 8Stage 68:50 a.m.Peacock
Sat., March 9Stage 77:25 a.m.Peacock
Sun., March 10Stage 88:05 a.m.CNBC | Peacock

*CNBC coverage also streams on NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app for subscribers.