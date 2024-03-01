How to watch Paris-Nice 2024

Paris-Nice, the famed eight-day cycling stage race, airs live on NBC Sports and Peacock starting Sunday.

The field includes 2022 champion Primoz Roglic of Slovenia, who changed teams from Jumbo-Visma to Bora-Hansgrohe after last season.

The 34-year-old Roglic is a three-time Vuelta a Espana winner, the reigning Giro d’Italia champion and the 2020 Tour de France runner-up. Watch for him to be a factor in the Grand Tours later this year.

The other headliner is 24-year-old Belgian Remco Evenepoel, who owns a Grand Tour title (2022 Vuelta), plus world titles in the time trial (2023) and road race (2022).

He is the youngest man to win a world title in the time trial and the second to win both the road race and time trial in a career.

Notable Americans entered include Brandon McNulty of UAE Team Emirates and Matteo Jorgenson of Visma.

2024 Paris-Nice Live Broadcast Schedule



Day Stage Time (ET) Platform Sun., March 3 Stage 1 9:10 a.m. Peacock Mon., March 4 Stage 2 8:50 a.m. Peacock Tue., March 5 Stage 3 8:50 a.m. Peacock Wed., March 6 Stage 4 8:50 a.m. Peacock Thu., March 7 Stage 5 8:50 a.m. Peacock Fri., March 8 Stage 6 8:50 a.m. Peacock Sat., March 9 Stage 7 7:25 a.m. Peacock Sun., March 10 Stage 8 8:05 a.m. CNBC | Peacock

*CNBC coverage also streams on NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app for subscribers.