How to watch Paris-Nice 2024

Paris-Nice, the famed eight-day cycling stage race, airs live on NBC Sports and Peacock starting Sunday.
The field includes 2022 champion Primoz Roglic of Slovenia, who changed teams from Jumbo-Visma to Bora-Hansgrohe after last season.
The 34-year-old Roglic is a three-time Vuelta a Espana winner, the reigning Giro d’Italia champion and the 2020 Tour de France runner-up. Watch for him to be a factor in the Grand Tours later this year.
The other headliner is 24-year-old Belgian Remco Evenepoel, who owns a Grand Tour title (2022 Vuelta), plus world titles in the time trial (2023) and road race (2022).
He is the youngest man to win a world title in the time trial and the second to win both the road race and time trial in a career.
Notable Americans entered include Brandon McNulty of UAE Team Emirates and Matteo Jorgenson of Visma.
2024 Paris-Nice Live Broadcast Schedule
|Day
|Stage
|Time (ET)
|Platform
|Sun., March 3
|Stage 1
|9:10 a.m.
|Peacock
|Mon., March 4
|Stage 2
|8:50 a.m.
|Peacock
|Tue., March 5
|Stage 3
|8:50 a.m.
|Peacock
|Wed., March 6
|Stage 4
|8:50 a.m.
|Peacock
|Thu., March 7
|Stage 5
|8:50 a.m.
|Peacock
|Fri., March 8
|Stage 6
|8:50 a.m.
|Peacock
|Sat., March 9
|Stage 7
|7:25 a.m.
|Peacock
|Sun., March 10
|Stage 8
|8:05 a.m.
|CNBC | Peacock
*CNBC coverage also streams on NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app for subscribers.