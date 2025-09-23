Promising US cyclist Matthew Riccitello joins French team with Tour-winning ambitions

Promising American cyclist Matthew Riccitello, who finished fifth overall in the Spanish Vuelta and won the white jersey for best young rider, is joining a French team with big ambitions in 2026.

The 23-year-old rider from Tucson, Arizona, has signed with the Decathlon CMA CGM team for the next three seasons, the French outfit said on Monday.

“I want to continue to progress as a rider in stage races and grand tours. I’m convinced that this team will push me to reach my full potential,” said Riccitello, who is known for his climbing skills.

Decathlon, a global sporting goods company, has joined forces with CMA CGM, one of the world’s largest shipping firms, to invest in a French team with Tour-winning ambitions. Decathlon had previously announced it would take over full ownership of the French team currently known as Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale at the end of the 2025 season.

Sébastien Joly, the team’s sports director, said signing Riccitello will help improve the squad’s climbing division.

“Matthew strengthens the group for stage races and general classifications, and is a real asset to the team,” he said.

With an estimated budget of 40 million euros ($47 million) — compared to the 60 million euros available to Tour de France winner Tadej Pogačar’s UAE Team Emirates-XRG — the team aims to win the Tour within the next five years.

“I admire the team’s ambition and progress over the last few years,” Riccitello said.

Riccitello will ride alongside one of France’s brightest young talents, 18-year-old Paul Seixas, who finished eighth at this year’s Critérium du Dauphiné — a key warm-up race for the Tour de France. The team also boasts experienced riders such as Felix Gall and Aurélien Paret-Peintre.

This year’s Vuelta became a diplomatic battleground with pro-Palestinian protesters interrupting several stages and demanding that Riccitello’s team, Israel Premier Tech, be expelled from the race. Despite the distractions, Riccitello stayed focused and delivered the best result of his career.

“There is no doubt that this was a difficult race for us, with everything we have been dealing with out on the road,” Riccitello said. “But it also pulled the guys really close, being in it together.”