Top News

NASCAR Cup Series Coke Zero Sugar 400 - Qualifying
What playoff bubble drivers are saying ahead of Daytona race
2023 FIBA World Cup - USA Men's National Team v New Zealand
U.S. opens FIBA World Cup with big win; Canada routs France
khang_1920_cpkcwomens23_d2_app.jpg
Five straight birdies carry Megan Khang to Canada lead

Top Clips

nbc_pl_fulredcardv2_230826.jpg
Bassey sent off for second yellow against Arsenal
nbc_pl_wolvesgoal_230806_1920x1080_2258639427902.jpg
Kalajdzic heads Wolves in front of Everton
nbc_pl_fulgoal2_230826.jpg
Palhinha stuns Arsenal with late equalizer

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm secure spots on European Ryder Cup team

  
Published August 10, 2023 01:06 PM
mcilroy_1920_theopen23_d2_rahm.jpg

LONDON — Rory McIlroy and Jon Rahm had their spots on the European team for the Ryder Cup confirmed on Wednesday.

McIlroy will be playing in his seventh straight Ryder Cup, and it’s Rahm’s third in a row. Both secured their spots through the European Points List.

This year’s Ryder Cup matches will take place Sept. 29 to Oct. 1 at the Marco Simone Golf and Country Club outside Rome where captain Luke Donald’s team will try to avenge a record loss to the United States at Whistling Straits last year.

The 34-year-old McIlroy, a four-time major winner from Northern Ireland, currently leads the European Points List. Rahm, a 28-year-old Spaniard, won the Masters in April for his second major.

At Whistling Straits, the Americans won, 19-9, for the biggest margin of victory since continental Europe became part of the Ryder Cup in 1979.