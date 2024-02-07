 Skip navigation
World of Outlaws Sprint Car Series kicks off at Volusia Speedway Park
What time and channel is 2024 Super Bowl on? TV info, schedule, kickoff for Chiefs vs 49ers
Scheffler: LIV guys can’t come back ‘like nothing ever happened’

Super Bowl LVIII props: Players to watch
WM Phoenix Open Pro-Am cut short by heavy rains
Rice creating own legacy with competitive juice

Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
World of Outlaws Sprint Car Series kicks off at Volusia Speedway Park
What time and channel is 2024 Super Bowl on? TV info, schedule, kickoff for Chiefs vs 49ers
Scheffler: LIV guys can’t come back ‘like nothing ever happened’

Super Bowl LVIII props: Players to watch
WM Phoenix Open Pro-Am cut short by heavy rains
Rice creating own legacy with competitive juice

Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
Santa Anita postpones Friday’s card in wake of historic rains in Southern California

  
Published February 7, 2024 04:38 PM
Arcadia, CA - December 26: The San Antonio Stakes race (Grade II) during opening day of the Classic Meet at Santa Anita Park in Arcadia on Tuesday, December 26, 2023. (Photo by Keith Birmingham/MediaNews Group/Pasadena Star-News via Getty Images)

ARCADIA, Calif. — Santa Anita postponed Friday’s nine-race card to give time for horses to return to a normal routine after training was suspended since last weekend.

Regular training will resume Friday and racing will be held Saturday. This Friday’s races will be run on Feb. 15.

“We got over 10 inches of rain since Sunday afternoon, but the forecast looking forward is very good,” said Nate Newby, the track’s general manager. “We’re confident that the main track and the turf course, especially with the improved drainage that was installed last year, will be in excellent condition ready when racing resumes on Saturday.”