NHL: Dallas Stars at Edmonton Oilers
Stars’ Mikko Rantanen receives mixed reactions in first game against Avalanche since trades
Joey Gallo is planning to try pitching after he was released by the White Sox
Joey Gallo is planning to try pitching after he was released by the White Sox
Poulakidas' five 3s help Yale beat Cornell 90-84, Elis win Ivy title, claim NCAA berth
Poulakidas’ five 3s help Yale beat Cornell 90-84, Elis win Ivy title, claim NCAA berth

Stolz finishes behind Kongshaug, gets 1500m silver
Stolz finishes behind Kongshaug, gets 1500m silver
nbc_pl_lowedown_v2_250316.jpg
Lowe Down: Should Newcastle give Howe a statue?
nbc_pl_fultotv3_250316.jpg
Extended HLs: Fulham v. Tottenham Hotspur MWK 29

Washington Commanders
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
New York Yankees
NHL: Dallas Stars at Edmonton Oilers
Stars’ Mikko Rantanen receives mixed reactions in first game against Avalanche since trades
MLB: Spring Training-San Diego Padres at Chicago White Sox
Joey Gallo is planning to try pitching after he was released by the White Sox
NCAA Basketball: NCAA Tournament Second Round - Yale vs San Diegio State
Poulakidas’ five 3s help Yale beat Cornell 90-84, Elis win Ivy title, claim NCAA berth

oly_ssm1500_jordanstolzsilverv3_250316.jpg
Stolz finishes behind Kongshaug, gets 1500m silver
nbc_pl_lowedown_v2_250316.jpg
Lowe Down: Should Newcastle give Howe a statue?
nbc_pl_fultotv3_250316.jpg
Extended HLs: Fulham v. Tottenham Hotspur MWK 29

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Shulga scores 18, VCU holds off George Mason 68-63 to claim Atlantic 10 title and NCAA berth

  
Published March 16, 2025 05:31 PM

WASHINGTON — Max Shulga scored 18 points and Joe Bamisile sealed the win with two free throws with a half-second left as Virginia Commonwealth held off George Mason 66-63 to win the Atlantic 10 Conference Tournament championship Sunday.

VCU led by eight at the break, 36-28, but George Mason got back-to-back 3-pointers from Jared Billups and Woody Newton to trail by just two, 45-43 with more than 12 minutes to play. Shulga answered with a 3 and hit a pair of free throws before finding Jack Clark for a 3 to push the VCU lead to 53-43.

Darius Maddox hit a 3 with 2:27 left to get the Patriots within one at 59-58. Coming out of a timeout, Shulga held the ball at the top of the key, then calmly knocked down a step-back 3 with 1:59 left. Jalen Haynes’ layup with 39 seconds left got George Mason within 3 but Zach Anderson missed a 3-pointer with :04 left and Newton was forced to foul Bamisile with a half-second left.

Bamisile and Jack Clark each scored 17 points for VCU (28-6). Shulga, the Atlantic 10 Player of the Year, hit 8 of 9 from the line as the Rams converted 22 of 27.

Haynes led George Mason (26-8) with 17 points and eight rebounds. Maddox had 12 points to go with three steals and Anderson and Brayden O’Connor each added 10 points.

Virginia Commonwealth and George Mason finished the regular season tied for the regular season championship with 15-3 records. The Rams reached the conference championship game for the ninth time since joining the A-10 in 2012-13.