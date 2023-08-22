Suzann Pettersen makes four captain’s picks for European Solheim Cup team

The European Solheim Cup team is set.

Eight qualifiers were announced two days ago, and now captain Suzann Pettersen has rounded out her squad with four wild-card picks — Madelene Sagstrom, Gemma Dryburgh, Emily Kristine Pedersen and Caroline Hedwall.

Sagstrom, a native of Sweden, will be playing in her third Solheim Cup and her first on European soil. It’s been a down year for the 30-year-old, with two top-10s in 14 LPGA starts.

Scotland’s Dryburgh, 30, earned her maiden LPGA win last year in Japan, and followed that this season by making 14 out of 16 cuts en route to her first Solheim Cup nod.

Pedersen, like Sagstrom, will be making her third Solheim start and first in Europe. The 27-year-old Dane’s best result this season is a T-16 at the LPGA Drive On Championship in March; however, she’s ranked eighth in driving distance on tour this year, one spot behind Sagstrom.

Hedwall will be playing in her fifth Solheim Cup. The 34-year-old Swede mostly plays on the Ladies European Tour, where she has three top-10s this year.

Those four players will join Celine Boutier (France), Maja Stark, (Sweden), Charley Hull (England), Leona Maguire (Ireland), Georgia Hall (England), Linn Grant (Sweden), Carlota Ciganda (Spain) and Anna Nordqvist (Sweden) on the team.

The matches will take place on Sept. 22-24 at Finca Cortesin in Andalucia, Spain.

