 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Betts_USA.jpg
Betting Baseball: NL MVP and CY Young Races
Hovland_USA.jpg
DFS Dish: TOUR Championship
  • Josh Culp
    ,
  • Josh Culp
    ,
TOUR Championship - Preview Day Two
PGA Tour commissioner ‘confident’ deal will be made with Saudi PIF

Top Clips

nbc_ffhh_flowers_230822.jpg
Can Flowers become Ravens’ top receiver in 2023?
nbc_ffhh_mclaurindotsonduo_230822.jpg
Why Dotson is an underrated fantasy option at WR
nbc_ffhh_howell_230822.jpg
Howell rising up Berry’s quarterback rankings

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Betts_USA.jpg
Betting Baseball: NL MVP and CY Young Races
Hovland_USA.jpg
DFS Dish: TOUR Championship
  • Josh Culp
    ,
  • Josh Culp
    ,
TOUR Championship - Preview Day Two
PGA Tour commissioner ‘confident’ deal will be made with Saudi PIF

Top Clips

nbc_ffhh_flowers_230822.jpg
Can Flowers become Ravens’ top receiver in 2023?
nbc_ffhh_mclaurindotsonduo_230822.jpg
Why Dotson is an underrated fantasy option at WR
nbc_ffhh_howell_230822.jpg
Howell rising up Berry’s quarterback rankings

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Suzann Pettersen makes four captain’s picks for European Solheim Cup team

  
Published August 22, 2023 01:43 PM

The European Solheim Cup team is set.

Eight qualifiers were announced two days ago, and now captain Suzann Pettersen has rounded out her squad with four wild-card picks — Madelene Sagstrom, Gemma Dryburgh, Emily Kristine Pedersen and Caroline Hedwall.

Sagstrom, a native of Sweden, will be playing in her third Solheim Cup and her first on European soil. It’s been a down year for the 30-year-old, with two top-10s in 14 LPGA starts.

Scotland’s Dryburgh, 30, earned her maiden LPGA win last year in Japan, and followed that this season by making 14 out of 16 cuts en route to her first Solheim Cup nod.

Pedersen, like Sagstrom, will be making her third Solheim start and first in Europe. The 27-year-old Dane’s best result this season is a T-16 at the LPGA Drive On Championship in March; however, she’s ranked eighth in driving distance on tour this year, one spot behind Sagstrom.

Hedwall will be playing in her fifth Solheim Cup. The 34-year-old Swede mostly plays on the Ladies European Tour, where she has three top-10s this year.

Those four players will join Celine Boutier (France), Maja Stark, (Sweden), Charley Hull (England), Leona Maguire (Ireland), Georgia Hall (England), Linn Grant (Sweden), Carlota Ciganda (Spain) and Anna Nordqvist (Sweden) on the team.

The matches will take place on Sept. 22-24 at Finca Cortesin in Andalucia, Spain.