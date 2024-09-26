 Skip navigation
Swiss cyclist sustains serious head injury in fall during women’s junior road race at worlds

  
September 26, 2024
Muriel Furrer

NAMUR, BELGIUM - NOVEMBER 05: Muriel Furrer of Switzerland competes during the 20th UEC European Cyclo-cross Championships 2022 - Women’s Junior / #EuroCross22 / on November 05, 2022 in Namur, Belgium. (Photo by Luc Claessen/Getty Images)

Luc Claessen/Getty Images

ZURICH — A Swiss cyclist sustained a serious head injury in a fall while competing in the women’s junior road race at the world championships and was in “very critical condition,” the International Cycling Union said.

Muriel Furrer, 18, fell heavily “for reasons still to be determined,” the UCI said. She was airlifted to a hospital.

Heavy rain in Zurich meant the men’s and women’s junior road events were raced on slick roads at the nine-day worlds meeting.

“At present, there are no established facts regarding how the accident happened. Investigations by the competent authorities are ongoing. For this reason, no further information can be given until further notice,” the governing body’s statement said.

“She suffered a serious head injury and is in a very critical condition,” the UCI said.