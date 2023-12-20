 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

jamescooklove.jpg
Matthew Berry’s Love/Hate for Week 16 of 2023 season
AUTO: AUG 11 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series TSport 200
William Sawalich expands schedule in return to Tricon Garage
Minnesota Vikings v Cincinnati Bengals
RotoPat’s Week 16 Fantasy Football Rankings

Top Clips

nbc_csu_giantseagles_231221.jpg
Week 16 preview: Giants vs. Eagles
nbc_csu_bestbets_231221.jpg
Bills, Dolphins headline NFL Week 16 best bets
nbc_csu_ravens49ers_231221.jpg
Week 16 preview: Ravens vs. 49ers

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

jamescooklove.jpg
Matthew Berry’s Love/Hate for Week 16 of 2023 season
AUTO: AUG 11 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series TSport 200
William Sawalich expands schedule in return to Tricon Garage
Minnesota Vikings v Cincinnati Bengals
RotoPat’s Week 16 Fantasy Football Rankings

Top Clips

nbc_csu_giantseagles_231221.jpg
Week 16 preview: Giants vs. Eagles
nbc_csu_bestbets_231221.jpg
Bills, Dolphins headline NFL Week 16 best bets
nbc_csu_ravens49ers_231221.jpg
Week 16 preview: Ravens vs. 49ers

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Tennis players to get protection from online abuse through new monitoring service

  
Published December 20, 2023 05:11 PM
Tennis

A large crowd watches the men’s semifinal match between Francis Tiafoe and Daniil Medvedev during the BNP Paribas Open at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden in Indian Wells, Calif., March 18, 2023.

Jay Calderon/The Desert Sun/Jay Calderon/The Desert Sun / USA TODAY NETWORK

LONDON — A new monitoring service will help protect tennis players from online abuse and threats, the International Tennis Federation and other governing bodies said.

In their joint announcement, ITF, U.S. Tennis Association, the All England Club and the women’s WTA tour said the “Threat Matrix” service will operate in 35 languages when it launches Jan. 1.

“Tennis players are subject to significant levels of social media abuse and other inappropriate online contact, which poses risks to preparation, performance and mental health,” the statement read. “The Threat Matrix service will support the identification of abusers, against whom all available measures will be taken.”

Threat Matrix is “a specialist service developed by AI company Signify Group.”

The new service “will monitor players’ public-facing social media for abusive and threatening content” on X (formerly known as Twitter), Instagram, YouTube, Facebook and TikTok.

“Tennis must be a sport in which players can compete to the best of their ability, free from any form of harassment,” said David Haggerty, president of the International Tennis Federation.

The men’s ATP tour and organizers of the Australian Open and French Open were not part of the announcement.