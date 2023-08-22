 Skip navigation
Tiger Woods' and Rory McIlroy's TGL announces new Atlanta team owner

  
Published August 21, 2023 09:24 PM
TGL – the prime-time team golf league developed by Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy and TMRW Sports – announced Arthur Blank as the league’s newest team owner.

Blank’s AMB Sports and Entertainment portfolio includes the NFL’s Atlanta Falcons and MLS’ Atlanta United and is the third of six team ownership groups.

“I see this as an investment to grow the game, deliver an innovative product to avid fans while exposing golf to new, younger audiences, and another way for us to compete for championships for Atlanta,” Blank said in a statement. “We will put our best foot forward in effort to achieve all three goals and to help TGL achieve success in any way we can.”

The Los Angeles TGL team is led by Alexis Ohanian, Serena Williams and Venus Williams; and TGL Boston is owned by Fenway Sports Group.

The inaugural TGL season is scheduled to begin in January 2024 with six three-player teams competing in head-to-head matches in a purpose-built, tech-driven arena in Palm Beach, Florida. There will be 15 regular-season matches followed by semifinal and final matches.

Twelve of the 18 players have committed to playing TGL, including Woods, McIlroy, Jon Rahm, Justin Thomas, Collin Morikawa, Matt Fitzpatrick, Justin Rose, Adam Scott, Xander Schauffele, Max Homa, Rickie Fowler and Billy Horschel.