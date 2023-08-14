 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NASCAR Cup Series Coke Zero Sugar 400 - Qualifying
What playoff bubble drivers are saying ahead of Daytona race
2023 FIBA World Cup - USA Men's National Team v New Zealand
U.S. opens FIBA World Cup with big win; Canada routs France
khang_1920_cpkcwomens23_d2_app.jpg
Five straight birdies carry Megan Khang to Canada lead

Top Clips

nbc_pl_fulredcardv2_230826.jpg
Bassey sent off for second yellow against Arsenal
nbc_pl_wolvesgoal_230806_1920x1080_2258639427902.jpg
Kalajdzic heads Wolves in front of Everton
nbc_pl_fulgoal2_230826.jpg
Palhinha stuns Arsenal with late equalizer

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NASCAR Cup Series Coke Zero Sugar 400 - Qualifying
What playoff bubble drivers are saying ahead of Daytona race
2023 FIBA World Cup - USA Men's National Team v New Zealand
U.S. opens FIBA World Cup with big win; Canada routs France
khang_1920_cpkcwomens23_d2_app.jpg
Five straight birdies carry Megan Khang to Canada lead

Top Clips

nbc_pl_fulredcardv2_230826.jpg
Bassey sent off for second yellow against Arsenal
nbc_pl_wolvesgoal_230806_1920x1080_2258639427902.jpg
Kalajdzic heads Wolves in front of Everton
nbc_pl_fulgoal2_230826.jpg
Palhinha stuns Arsenal with late equalizer

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

U.S. Solheim Cup standings shift following AIG Women’s Open

  
Published August 13, 2023 10:50 PM
vu_1920_aigwomens23_d4_caddie.jpg

Before Lilia Vu captured her second major title of the year Sunday at the AIG Women’s Open, she had already locked up her spot on this year’s U.S. Solheim Cup team alongside Nelly Korda and Allisen Corpuz.

Vu’s win at Walton Heath did bump her to No. 1 in U.S. points, ahead of Korda, Corpuz and Nos. 4-7, Megan Khang, Jennifer Kupcho, Danielle Kang and Lexi Thompson. Those four players would earn automatic bids if qualifying ended today.

Qualification officially ends Aug. 28 with the top seven players in points, the top two Americans in the Rolex Rankings not otherwise exempt (currently that would be Rose Zhang and Andrea Lee) and three captain’s picks comprising U.S. captain Stacy Lewis’ 12-player squad.

The final Women’s Open leaderboard featured five Americans in the top 10 – Vu, Corpuz (T-6), Ally Ewing (T-6), Angel Yin (T-6) and Lee (T-9).

Here is a look at the top 12 players in U.S. points:

  • 1. Lilia Vu
  • 2. Nelly Korda
  • 3. Allisen Corpuz
  • 4. Megan Khang
  • 5. Jennifer Kupcho
  • 6. Danielle Kang
  • 7. Lexi Thompson
  • 8. Andrea Lee
  • 9. Ally Ewing
  • 10. Alison Lee
  • 11. Cheyenne Knight
  • 12. Angel Yin
  • 13. Jessica Korda
  • 14. Marina Alex
  • 15. Ryann O’Toole

Here are the top Americans in the Rolex Rankings (updated last Monday):

  • 1. Nelly Korda
  • 6. Lilia Vu
  • 8. Allisen Corpuz
  • 20. Lexi Thompson
  • 26. Jennifer Kupcho
  • 28. Megan Khang
  • 32. Rose Zhang
  • 34. Angel Yin
  • 39. Ally Ewing
  • 41. Cheyenne Knight
  • 46. Andrea Lee