U.S. Solheim Cup standings shift following AIG Women’s Open

Before Lilia Vu captured her second major title of the year Sunday at the AIG Women’s Open, she had already locked up her spot on this year’s U.S. Solheim Cup team alongside Nelly Korda and Allisen Corpuz.

Vu’s win at Walton Heath did bump her to No. 1 in U.S. points, ahead of Korda, Corpuz and Nos. 4-7, Megan Khang, Jennifer Kupcho, Danielle Kang and Lexi Thompson. Those four players would earn automatic bids if qualifying ended today.

Qualification officially ends Aug. 28 with the top seven players in points, the top two Americans in the Rolex Rankings not otherwise exempt (currently that would be Rose Zhang and Andrea Lee) and three captain’s picks comprising U.S. captain Stacy Lewis’ 12-player squad.

The final Women’s Open leaderboard featured five Americans in the top 10 – Vu, Corpuz (T-6), Ally Ewing (T-6), Angel Yin (T-6) and Lee (T-9).

Here is a look at the top 12 players in U.S. points:

1. Lilia Vu

2. Nelly Korda

3. Allisen Corpuz

4. Megan Khang

5. Jennifer Kupcho

6. Danielle Kang

7. Lexi Thompson

8. Andrea Lee

9. Ally Ewing

10. Alison Lee

11. Cheyenne Knight

12. Angel Yin

13. Jessica Korda

14. Marina Alex

15. Ryann O’Toole

Here are the top Americans in the Rolex Rankings (updated last Monday):