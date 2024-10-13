What to know about the 2024 Breeders’ Cup World Championships

The horse racing world closes out a thrilling year with the 41st edition of the Breeders’ Cup World Championships at Del Mar, with coverage exclusively across NBC, USA Network, NBCSports.com and Peacock.

What is the Breeders’ Cup World Championships?

The Breeders’ Cup is horse racing’s last major event of the season. Horses from around the globe will compete in 14 races over two days, with the Breeders’ Cup Classic headlining the weekend.

The Breeders’ Cup originated in 1984 as a year-end championship for North American Thoroughbred horses and their breeders. The brainchild of the late John Gaines, the former owner of Gainesway Farm, the Breeders’ Cup was built by Thoroughbred breeders, for Thoroughbred breeders.

In 2007, the Breeders’ Cup was expanded from one day to two. Now, the first day of the weekend is called Future Stars Friday, with many of racing’s most promising colts and fillies running on both the dirt and the turf. Championship Saturday will give out more than $23 million in purse money over nine races, including the $7 million Classic.

When is the 2024 Breeders’ Cup?

The Breeders’ Cup runs from November 1-2. Friday’s coverage goes from 4 to 8 p.m. ET on USA Network. Saturday’s coverage starts at 2 p.m. ET on USA Network before jumping to NBC and Peacock until 6 p.m. ET (when the Breeders’ Cup Classic finishes) and finishing on the USA Network until 8 p.m. ET.

Where is the 2024 Breeders’ Cup?

The Breeders’ Cup changes tracks every year, with Del Mar Racing hosting for first of two straight years. Located in Del Mar, Calif., Del Mar Racing has been the location of a number of historic races, including Gun Runner winning the 2017 Breeders’ Cup Classic and Knicks Go’s historic Breeders’ Cup Classic win 2021.

How to watch the Breeders’ Cup:

Friday

Date: November 1, 2024

Time: 4 p.m. ET to 8 p.m. ET

TV Network: USA

Streaming Info: Peacock

Saturday

USA Network, Part 1

Date: November 2, 2024

Time: 2 p.m. ET to 3 p.m. ET

TV Network: USA

Streaming Info: Peacock

NBC

Date: November 2, 2024

Time: 3:30 p.m. ET to 6 p.m. ET

TV Network: NBC

Streaming Info: Peacock

USA Network, Part 2

Date: November 2, 2024

Time: 6 p.m. ET to 8 p.m. ET

TV Network: USA

Streaming Info: Peacock

How are horses picked for the Breeders’ Cup?

Horses must be nominated to race in any Breeders’ Cup event. Stallions at stud who are nominated then pass that nomination down to their foals, meaning any offspring of a nominated stallion is eligible to run in a Breeders’ Cup race. Each year, the stallion’s nomination costs as much as his advertised breeding fee and will cover up to the first 50 foals the stallion produces that year before the fee goes up. Foals can also be nominated individually at $400 each, and stallions standing abroad are also eligible. These funds contribute to the Breeders’ Cup purses and go back into the host track.

However, just because a horse is nominated doesn’t mean they’ll run in the Breeders’ Cup.

The “Win and You’re In” Breeders’ Cup Challenge Series is a series of Breeders’ Cup qualifying races that gives the winner an automatic entry into the relevant Breeders’ Cup race (with entry fees paid).

Horses who didn’t get in through a Challenge Series race accumulate points throughout the season by finishing graded races in the money, and the horses with the most points at the end of the season will fill the remaining spots. The final spots in each race will be filled via selection by a panel of experts.

What is the full schedule for the Breeders’ Cup?

The Breeders’ Cup features a total of 14 races contested across two days the first weekend in November.

Friday, Nov. 1 schedule

Juvenile Turf Sprint (Post time: 5:45 p.m. ET) - $1 million purse

(Post time: 5:45 p.m. ET) - $1 million purse Juvenile Fillies (Post time: 6:25 p.m. ET) - $2 million purse

(Post time: 6:25 p.m. ET) - $2 million purse Juvenile Fillies Turf (Post time: 7:05 p.m. ET) - $1 million purse

(Post time: 7:05 p.m. ET) - $1 million purse Juvenile (Post time: 7:45 p.m. ET) - $2 million purse

(Post time: 7:45 p.m. ET) - $2 million purse Juvenile Turf (Post time: 8:25 p.m. ET) - $1 million purse

Saturday, Nov. 2 schedule

Dirt Mile (Post time: 3:00 p.m. ET) - $1 million purse

(Post time: 3:00 p.m. ET) - $1 million purse Turf Sprint (Post time: 3:41 p.m. ET) - $1 million purse

(Post time: 3:41 p.m. ET) - $1 million purse Distaff (Post time: 4:21 p.m. ET) - $2 million purse

(Post time: 4:21 p.m. ET) - $2 million purse Turf (Post time: 5:01 p.m. ET) - $5 million purse

(Post time: 5:01 p.m. ET) - $5 million purse Classic (Post time: 5:41 p.m. ET) - $7 million purse

(Post time: 5:41 p.m. ET) - $7 million purse Filly and Mare Turf (Post time: 6:25 p.m. ET) - $2 million purse

(Post time: 6:25 p.m. ET) - $2 million purse Filly and Mare Sprint (Post time: 7:05 p.m. ET) - $1 million purse

(Post time: 7:05 p.m. ET) - $1 million purse Mile (Post time: 7:45 p.m. ET) - $2 million purse

(Post time: 7:45 p.m. ET) - $2 million purse Sprint (Post time: 8:25 p.m. ET) - $2 million purse

What is the Breeders’ Cup Classic?

The $7 million Breeders’ Cup Classic is the marquee event of the weekend. At 1 1/4 miles long, the Classic has a field of up to 14 horses that must be at least 3 years old. Breeders’ Cup Classic winners have a history of going on to win Horse of the Year, including Flightline (2022) Knicks Go (2021), Authentic (2020), Curlin (2007) and Cigar (1995)

The last time the Breeders’ Cup was held at Del Mar, Brad Cox’s Knicks Go won the Breeders’ Cup Classic by 2 3/4 lengths, defeating Bob Baffert’s controversial colt Medina Spirit, who crossed the finish line first in the 2022 Kentucky Derby, but was disqualified after a positive drug test.

Who are the horses to watch in the Breeders’ Cup Classic?

John Sadler’s undefeated Flightline comes into the race as the expected heavy favorite to win. The 4-year-old colt got 2022 started with a win in the Met Mile by 6 lengths. He followed that effort up with a dominant performance in the Pacific Classic at Del Mar, winning the race by an astounding 19-and-a-quarter lengths.

While many anticipate Flightline to win the Breeders’ Cup Classic, he does have some intriguing potential challengers. Taiba, trained by Bob Baffert, may have the most upside to defeat Flightline after a convincing three-length win over the likes of Cyberknife, Zandon and Skippylongstocking in the Grade 1 Pennsylvania Derby.

Another expected threat to win could be consistent runner Epicenter. The Steve Asmussen-trained colt earned an impressive win at the Travers Stakes by beating a strong field consisting of 2022 Triple Crown winners by five-and-a-quarter lengths.

Speaking of Triple Crown winners, 2022 Kentucky Derby winner Rich Strike is expected to be in the field and is coming off a strong performance at the Lukas Classic. The winner of the Lukas Classic, Hot Rod Charlie, is also expected to be in the field and will look to avenge his fourth-place finish in last year’s Breeders’ Cup Classic.

