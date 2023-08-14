 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NASCAR Cup Series Coke Zero Sugar 400 - Qualifying
What playoff bubble drivers are saying ahead of Daytona race
2023 FIBA World Cup - USA Men's National Team v New Zealand
U.S. opens FIBA World Cup with big win; Canada routs France
khang_1920_cpkcwomens23_d2_app.jpg
Five straight birdies carry Megan Khang to Canada lead

Top Clips

nbc_pl_fulredcardv2_230826.jpg
Bassey sent off for second yellow against Arsenal
nbc_pl_wolvesgoal_230806_1920x1080_2258639427902.jpg
Kalajdzic heads Wolves in front of Everton
nbc_pl_fulgoal2_230826.jpg
Palhinha stuns Arsenal with late equalizer

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Why Lucas Glover kept dunking his hands in water coolers Sunday in Memphis

  
Published August 14, 2023 02:12 AM

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – On a sweltering day when the heat index topped out at 109 degrees, FedEx St. Jude Championship winner Lucas Glover beat the heat in a unique way.

Glover was spotted multiple times on Sunday soaking his hands in one of the water coolers spread across TPC Southwind, but his reasoning wasn’t what you might think.

“It’s a way to keep my hands from sweating,” he explained. “If you leave them in there as long as you can stand it and then wipe them off real quick, it closes your pores up for 10, 15 minutes. So I do that if there’s any water in the coolers when it’s like this, since I don’t wear a glove. It literally stops them from sweating for a little while.”

Glover said that when he was younger, his swing coach, the late Dick Harmon, would cut the fingers out of a glove so he wouldn’t get calluses, but he’s never felt comfortable wearing one while he’s competing.

“When it’s hot, it’s not that bad,” he said. “I just have to have constant grip [drying] work and I’ve got the thick cord [grips] so it’s not that bad.”