Would Lucas Glover pick Lucas Glover for the Ryder Cup: ‘Absolutely, I would’

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – With just one week remaining in automatic qualifying for this year’s U.S. Ryder Cup team, it’s likely that captain Zach Johnson’s focus is beginning to narrow. But on Sunday at the first FedExCup playoff stop, Lucas Glover gave the captain something to think about.

Glover overcame his worst ball-striking round of the tournament and defeated Patrick Cantlay on the first extra hole to win for the second-consecutive week, moving to 16th on the U.S. points list.

“Right now, yes,” Glover said when asked if he would pick himself for the U.S. team. “Playing pretty good golf, and I think I’d be pretty good in the team room and be a good partner, so yeah, absolutely, I would.”

The top 6 on the points list following the BMW Championship automatically qualify for the U.S. team and Johnson will name his six captain’s picks following the Tour Championship in two weeks.

The FedEx St. Jude Championship gave Johnson lots to ponder, with Xander Schauffele slipping outside the top 6 on the U.S. points list and Max Homa moving from No. 7 to No. 6.

Nos. 8-15 include, in order, Jordan Spieth, Cameron Young, Collin Morikawa, Keegan Bradley, Sam Burns, Rickie Fowler, Justin Thomas and Denny McCarthy.

Also worth noting, Brooks Koepka, who won the PGA Championship in May but has been limited to playing just the major championships to earn Ryder Cup points as a member of LIV Golf, dropped to fifth on the points list.

Nos. 1-4 include, in order, Scottie Scheffler, Wyndham Clark, Cantlay and Brian Harman.