A year on from mom’s passing, Tommy Fleetwood in the hunt for first PGA Tour win

  
Published August 11, 2023 10:51 PM
Fleetwood_1920_FedExStJude23_R2_drive.jpg

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – There was something apropos about Tommy Fleetwood’s play through two rounds at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, where he was tied for third place and just two shots off the lead.

Fleetwood skipped last year’s playoff opener to remain with his family following the death of his mother, Sue. The Englishman took two months off last year, including all three FedExCup playoff events.

“She would have sent her usual text saying well played, good luck tomorrow or something,” Fleetwood said Friday when asked how his mother would have responded to his second-round 66. “I’ve been very, very lucky that I’ve had great parents. Not everybody is as lucky as I am to have the support and the commitment that they put into everything that I did. Up until the day that she passed, she was still texting me every day, every time I played golf.”

Full-field scores from FedEx St. Jude Championship

Fleetwood said he thinks about his mother often, particularly when he’s challenged as a parent.

“I think they gave me a lot of lessons in how to be a parent, and yeah, there’s plenty of things that I’ll try and emulate throughout my life,” he said.