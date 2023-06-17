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PGA: RBC Heritage - Final Round
2026 RBC Heritage payout: Prize money breakdown and full earnings table
MLB: New York Mets at Chicago Cubs
Cubs hand Mets their 11th straight loss by rallying for 2-1 win in 10 innings
NASCAR: Pennzoil 400-Practice and Qualifying
What Cup drivers said at Kansas after Tyler Reddick earned fifth win this year for Michael Jordan team

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Highlights: NASCAR Cup Series race at Kansas
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Highlights: 2026 Porsche Carrera Cup at Long Beach
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Haaland’s heroics give Man City edge in title race

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MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

PGA: RBC Heritage - Final Round
2026 RBC Heritage payout: Prize money breakdown and full earnings table
MLB: New York Mets at Chicago Cubs
Cubs hand Mets their 11th straight loss by rallying for 2-1 win in 10 innings
NASCAR: Pennzoil 400-Practice and Qualifying
What Cup drivers said at Kansas after Tyler Reddick earned fifth win this year for Michael Jordan team

Top Clips

nbc_nas_cupkansas_260419.jpg
Highlights: NASCAR Cup Series race at Kansas
nbc_imsa_porschecarerra_260419.jpg
Highlights: 2026 Porsche Carrera Cup at Long Beach
nbc_pl_2robbies_260419.jpg
Haaland’s heroics give Man City edge in title race

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
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NFLNFL Unsigned Free AgentAr’maj Reed-Adams

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NFL: DEC 14 Cardinals at Texans
The Cardinals currently have no obvious plan at quarterback
Most teams have a clear starting quarterback, obvious contenders for the job, or (at a minimum) concepts of a plan for the position.
Alshon Jeffery denies allegations of insurance fraud
ASU WR Jordyn Tyson solidifies first-round draft status in front of 20 teams
Nick Foles: A.J. Brown wants to be traded
Andrew Berry: We’ve enjoyed the time we’ve spent with Ty Simpson
Eighteen teams are expected at WR Jordyn Tyson’s Friday workout
Brock Bowers has high praise for Kirk Cousins