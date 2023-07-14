Skip navigation
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Tadej Pogacar draws closer to Jonas Vingegaard in Tour de France summit finish
OlympicTalk
,
OlympicTalk
,
Novak Djokovic into Wimbledon final, breaks Grand Slam finals record
OlympicTalk
,
OlympicTalk
,
2023 Tour de France Standings
OlympicTalk
,
OlympicTalk
,
Top Clips
Is Ohtani decision ‘biggest dilemma’ in history?
Murphy’s parents watch him vie for 200m Back title
McIlroy would rather retire than play in LIV Golf
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
Profile
Profile
Login
Favorites
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Sports
All Sports
NFL
PFT
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
College Basketball
Golf
Olympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
USFL
Dog Show
AA Bowl
Rugby
Rotoworld
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Fantasy Football
Football Draft Guide - NEW!
Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Basketball
Matthew Berry
Betting Home
Baseball Season Tools
Watch
Podcasts
Peacock
Paris 2024 Olympics
Team USA
Olympics
Golf Now
Golf Pass
Sports Engine
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Tadej Pogacar draws closer to Jonas Vingegaard in Tour de France summit finish
OlympicTalk
,
OlympicTalk
,
Novak Djokovic into Wimbledon final, breaks Grand Slam finals record
OlympicTalk
,
OlympicTalk
,
2023 Tour de France Standings
OlympicTalk
,
OlympicTalk
,
Top Clips
Is Ohtani decision ‘biggest dilemma’ in history?
Murphy’s parents watch him vie for 200m Back title
McIlroy would rather retire than play in LIV Golf
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
NFL
PFT
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
College Basketball
Golf
Olympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
USFL
Dog Show
AA Bowl
Rugby
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Fantasy Football
Football Draft Guide - NEW!
Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Basketball
Matthew Berry
Betting Home
Baseball Season Tools
Watch
Podcasts
Favorites
Profile
Peacock
Paris 2024 Olympics
Team USA
Olympics
Golf Now
Golf Pass
Sports Engine
Favorites
Profile
Login
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
BUY NOW:
2023 Rotoworld Fantasy Football Draft Guide - Save 20% with promo code Draft2023
Close
NFL
Arizona Cardinals
Cardinals Def/Spec Team
Cardinals
Def/Spec Team
Facebook
Twitter
Email
Overview
Player News
Stats
Game Log
04:17
Kyler Murray: “A big deal” that Jonathan Gannon, others from Cardinals came to statue unveiling
Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray’s offseason has been dominated by his recovery from a torn ACL, but he did take a little time away from the grind in order to accept an honor from his alma mater.
Josh Alper
,
Josh Alper
,
Cardinals Def/Spec Team
ARI
Def/Spec Team
Cardinals looking to bounce back vs run
Cardinals Def/Spec Team
ARI
Def/Spec Team
Rookie DT Nkemdiche could play on MNF
Cardinals Def/Spec Team
ARI
Def/Spec Team
Arizona pass rush slumping
Cardinals Def/Spec Team
ARI
Def/Spec Team
Cards to face thin NE offense
Cardinals Def/Spec Team
ARI
Def/Spec Team
Arizona to face struggling Vikings run game
Kyler Murray: I’ll be coachable, but we all have to look in mirror if it isn’t working
Josh Alper
,
Josh Alper
,
Big 12 notebook: Oklahoma State loses lot of starters in transfer portal; Title game staying put
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Cardinals are betting favorites to have the NFL’s worst record
Michael David Smith
,
Michael David Smith
,
Kyler Murray’s goal is to be back for the season opener
Charean Williams
,
Charean Williams
,
Kyler Murray: Last year was necessary, good will come out of what happened
Josh Alper
,
Josh Alper
,
PFT Mailbag: Could Watson win MVP one day?
Close Ad