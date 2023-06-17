 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Philadelphia Phillies v Chicago Cubs
Phillies vs Cubs Prediction: Odds, recent stats, trends and best bets for April 21
NCAA Basketball: NCAA Tournament First Round-High Point at Wisconsin
College basketball transfer portal rankings: Who are the top 2026 NCAA players available?
St. Louis Cardinals v Houston Astros
Dynasty Baseball Stock Watch: Rainiel Rodriguez, JoJo Parker, Braden Montgomery ascending rapidly

Top Clips

nbc_pl_roseniorintv_260421.jpg
Rosenior ‘numb’ after ‘indefensible’ performance
nbc_pl_update_260421.jpg
PL Update: Brighton romp shell-shocked Chelsea
nbc_pftpm_vrabeltomedia_v2_260421.jpg
Pats putting Vrabel in front of media was ‘astute’

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Philadelphia Phillies v Chicago Cubs
Phillies vs Cubs Prediction: Odds, recent stats, trends and best bets for April 21
NCAA Basketball: NCAA Tournament First Round-High Point at Wisconsin
College basketball transfer portal rankings: Who are the top 2026 NCAA players available?
St. Louis Cardinals v Houston Astros
Dynasty Baseball Stock Watch: Rainiel Rodriguez, JoJo Parker, Braden Montgomery ascending rapidly

Top Clips

nbc_pl_roseniorintv_260421.jpg
Rosenior ‘numb’ after ‘indefensible’ performance
nbc_pl_update_260421.jpg
PL Update: Brighton romp shell-shocked Chelsea
nbc_pftpm_vrabeltomedia_v2_260421.jpg
Pats putting Vrabel in front of media was ‘astute’

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Odds by
draftkings_logo.png
draftkings-linear-fc.png
NFLNFL Unsigned Free AgentChris Adams

Chris
Adams

NFL: Los Angeles Rams at Arizona Cardinals
Rams leave the door open for Jimmy Garoppolo’s return
The Rams know that they will have Matthew Stafford as their starting quarterback.
Someday, a player will ditch the draft and go back to school
Josh Paschal among 11 players trying out for Browns at minicamp this week
Report: Mike Tomlin joins NBC
2026 NFL Rookie Wide Receiver Dynasty Rankings: Carnell Tate leads the way, Jordyn Tyson isn’t far behind
Ian Cunningham: We knew Kaleb McGary’s retirement was a possibility
Jets GM Darren Mougey: Don’t read too much into canceling David Bailey’s visit