Skip navigation
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Pagliuca’s $325M bid to buy and move Connecticut Sun not yet approved by WNBA
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Mr. 1,000: Cameron Young’s unique achievement, plus a deep dive into long list of PGA Tour winners
Brentley Romine
,
Brentley Romine
,
Shelton rallies in 3rd set to outlast Cobolli for a quarterfinal spot in Toronto
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Top Clips
Who deserves to make U.S. Ryder Cup team?
Highlights: Utah Championship, Final Round
Cup drivers recap Iowa race won by Byron
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
National Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Rotoworld
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
NFL Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Player News
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Player News
WNBA Player News
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Peacock
Betting Home
Milan Cortina 2026 Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
GolfNow
GolfPass
NBC Sports NOW
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Pagliuca’s $325M bid to buy and move Connecticut Sun not yet approved by WNBA
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Mr. 1,000: Cameron Young’s unique achievement, plus a deep dive into long list of PGA Tour winners
Brentley Romine
,
Brentley Romine
,
Shelton rallies in 3rd set to outlast Cobolli for a quarterfinal spot in Toronto
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Top Clips
Who deserves to make U.S. Ryder Cup team?
Highlights: Utah Championship, Final Round
Cup drivers recap Iowa race won by Byron
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
National Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
NFL Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Player News
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Player News
WNBA Player News
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Favorites
Favorites
Profile
Peacock
Betting Home
Milan Cortina 2026 Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
GolfNow
GolfPass
NBC Sports NOW
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Profile
Login or Create Profile
Profile
Login or Create Profile
Favorites
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
NFL
Philadelphia Eagles
Christian Johnstone
CJ
Christian
Johnstone
Facebook
Twitter
Email
Overview
Player News
Stats
Game Log
A.J. Brown out of practice with hamstring injury
The Eagles got DeVonta Smith back on the practice field after he missed time with a back injury, but they have another injury issue to work through at wide receiver.
Josh Alper
,
Josh Alper
,
After a long wait to get into Canton, Eric Allen gives a heartfelt thanks at his induction
Charean Williams
,
Charean Williams
,
Zack Baun misses third straight practice
Josh Alper
,
Josh Alper
,
Hall of fame inductees are in ‘football heaven’
Cowboys-Eagles, Ravens-Bills kick off NFL season
Legends of hall of famers from the bust gallery
NFC Super Bowl windows: DET, WAS, GB to push PHI
Close Ad
Add favorite players, teams, and leagues with an NBCUniversal Profile
Continue