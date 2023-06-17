 Skip navigation
Washington v Maryland
Sayvia Sellers scores career-high 38 and No. 25 Washington women top No. 16 Maryland 83-80 in 2OT
UCLA v Illinois
Foul trouble can’t stop Lauren Betts in No. 2 UCLA’s 80-67 win over Illinois
Syndication: Lubbock Avalanche-Journal
Audi Crooks’ 33 points and 12 rebounds lead Iowa State women past No. 21 Texas Tech 84-70

nbc_roto_bonix_260129.jpg
Nix ‘a borderline starter’ for fantasy in 2026
nbc_roto_darnoldinj_260129.jpg
Darnold’s health should be SEA’s priority for SB
nbc_roto_danielsnews_260129.jpg
Daniels holds ‘tremendous upside’ with growth

Washington v Maryland
Sayvia Sellers scores career-high 38 and No. 25 Washington women top No. 16 Maryland 83-80 in 2OT
UCLA v Illinois
Foul trouble can’t stop Lauren Betts in No. 2 UCLA’s 80-67 win over Illinois
Syndication: Lubbock Avalanche-Journal
Audi Crooks’ 33 points and 12 rebounds lead Iowa State women past No. 21 Texas Tech 84-70

nbc_roto_bonix_260129.jpg
Nix ‘a borderline starter’ for fantasy in 2026
nbc_roto_darnoldinj_260129.jpg
Darnold’s health should be SEA’s priority for SB
nbc_roto_danielsnews_260129.jpg
Daniels holds ‘tremendous upside’ with growth

Deland
New Orleans Saints v Atlanta Falcons - NFL 2025
49ers have interviewed Raheem Morris, Joe Woods, Gus Bradley for DC opening
The 49ers have had four defensive coordinators in four years.
Brandon Beane explains decision not to wait to interview candidates from Super Bowl teams
Brady speaks out on Belichick’s Hall of Fame snub
Report: Raiders to have second interview with Klint Kubiak on Saturday
Tom Brady on Bill Belichick Hall of Fame snub: “I don’t understand it”
Report: Steelers are close to hiring Patrick Graham as defensive coordinator
Eagles, Giants, Ravens request OC interviews with Davis Webb