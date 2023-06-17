 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Syndication: Lubbock Avalanche-Journal
Bailey Maupin scores 19 and No. 17 Texas Tech women beat Houston 71-59 for 19th straight win
NCAA Basketball: Connecticut at Seton Hall
Reed and Demary power No. 3 UConn to a 69-64 win over No. 25 Seton Hall in a Big East clash
NCAA Basketball: Georgetown at Creighton
Swartz, Creighton defeat Georgetown 86-83 in OT

Top Clips

nbc_nba_porvsgsw_260113.jpg
Highlights: Warriors dominate Trail Blazers
nbc_nba_porvsgsw_digitalhit_260113.jpg
Warriors ‘shot with confidence’ against Blazers
nbc_nba_westoutlook_260113.jpg
Western Conference outlook: Rockets disappointing

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Syndication: Lubbock Avalanche-Journal
Bailey Maupin scores 19 and No. 17 Texas Tech women beat Houston 71-59 for 19th straight win
NCAA Basketball: Connecticut at Seton Hall
Reed and Demary power No. 3 UConn to a 69-64 win over No. 25 Seton Hall in a Big East clash
NCAA Basketball: Georgetown at Creighton
Swartz, Creighton defeat Georgetown 86-83 in OT

Top Clips

nbc_nba_porvsgsw_260113.jpg
Highlights: Warriors dominate Trail Blazers
nbc_nba_porvsgsw_digitalhit_260113.jpg
Warriors ‘shot with confidence’ against Blazers
nbc_nba_westoutlook_260113.jpg
Western Conference outlook: Rockets disappointing

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Odds by
draftkings_logo.png
draftkings-linear-fc.png
NFLIndianapolis ColtsDevin Veresuk

Devin
Veresuk

nbc_ffhh_fantasymvp_260113.jpg
03:54
CMC beats star-studded field for 2025 fantasy MVP
In a field that included superstars like Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Puka Nacua, and Jonathan Taylor, it’s Christian McCaffrey who earned the 2025 Peacocky Award for fantasy most valuable player after another RB1 finish.
Dart runs away with fantasy rookie of the year
Myles Garrett, Puka Nakua, Jaxon Smith-Njigba are unanimous All-Pro selections
Former Colts RB Randy McMillan dies at 67
Chris Ballard: Daniel Jones has a really bright future here
Which team with a coach currently in place called about John Harbaugh?
Giants request interview with Lou Anarumo