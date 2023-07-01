 Skip navigation
Top News

nbc_cyc_tdf_stage1finish_230701.jpg
Adam Yates beats twin brother for Tour de France stage 1 win, yellow jersey
NASCAR Xfinity Series The Loop 121 - Practice
Chicago Xfinity starting lineup: Cole Custer wins pole
Chicago Street Race - Previews

Sunday Chicago Street Race: Start time, TV info, weather

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pga_malnatieagle_230701.jpg
Malnati caps hot start with eagle putt
nbc_nas_buttonintvv2_230701.jpg
Button looking forward to challenge at Chicago
nbc_golf_dp_britishmastersrd3hl_230701.jpg
Highlights: Betfred British Masters, Round 3

Ed Lee

Ed
Lee

65th GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals
03:51
Robert Kraft says spending money “will never be the issue” for the Patriots
The Patriots haven’t won a playoff game since capturing their sixth Super Bowl title.
  • Mike Florio
    ,
  • Mike Florio
    ,
Patriots CB Jonathan Jones pushes back on NFL’s anti-gambling stance
  • Mike Florio
    ,
  • Mike Florio
    ,
Sheriff in Florida says Ryan Mallett’s drowning not a result of riptides
Logan Ryan: Off-field and on-field issues were “weighing” on Tom Brady last year
  • Mike Florio
    ,
  • Mike Florio
    ,
Patriots, Ja’Whaun Bentley agree to two-year extension
Reports: Patriots still pursuing DeAndre Hopkins after DeVante Parker deal
DeVante Parker agrees to three-year deal with Patriots