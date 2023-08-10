 Skip navigation
NFLAtlanta FalconsEthan Greenidge

Ethan
Greenidge

NFL: Jacksonville Jaguars at Atlanta Falcons
Falcons make four moves, including waiving Feleipe Franks with injury designation
The Falcons announced four roster moves Thursday.
Arthur Smith: Desmond Ridder’s decision-making has been pretty damn good
PFT Draft: Who should be unleashed in 2023?
Cordarrelle Patterson vows to stay aggressive returning kicks
Colts, Ravens lead undervalued fantasy offenses
Deion Sanders turns 56 today
Unpacking Wilf’s response about Cousins’ future