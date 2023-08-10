Skip navigation
NFL
Atlanta Falcons
Ethan Greenidge
Ethan
Greenidge
Overview
Player News
Stats
Game Log
Falcons make four moves, including waiving Feleipe Franks with injury designation
The Falcons announced four roster moves Thursday.
Charean Williams
,
Charean Williams
,
Arthur Smith: Desmond Ridder’s decision-making has been pretty damn good
Myles Simmons
,
Myles Simmons
,
PFT Draft: Who should be unleashed in 2023?
Cordarrelle Patterson vows to stay aggressive returning kicks
Charean Williams
,
Charean Williams
,
Colts, Ravens lead undervalued fantasy offenses
Deion Sanders turns 56 today
Mike Florio
,
Mike Florio
,
Unpacking Wilf’s response about Cousins’ future
