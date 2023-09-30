 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

GYMNASTICS-WORLD-2023
Daiki Hashimoto to be in gymnastics worlds all-around final despite qualifying miss
44th Ryder Cup - Day One - Marco Simone Golf and Country Club
Rahm responds to Koepka’s criticism: Needed to ‘let off some steam’
nbc_bfa_colvusc_230929.jpg
Way-too-early College Football Playoff Picture: Key Dates, Top Contenders entering Week 5

Top Clips

nbc_pl_mcgunnintv_230930.jpg
McGinn praises Villa teammates in win v. Brighton
nbc_pl_avlbhapostmatchanalysis_230930.jpg
Aston Villa proving to be Top 4 contenders
nbc_pl_avlgoal6_230930.jpg
Luiz gives Aston Villa 6-1 lead over Brighton

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

GYMNASTICS-WORLD-2023
Daiki Hashimoto to be in gymnastics worlds all-around final despite qualifying miss
44th Ryder Cup - Day One - Marco Simone Golf and Country Club
Rahm responds to Koepka’s criticism: Needed to ‘let off some steam’
nbc_bfa_colvusc_230929.jpg
Way-too-early College Football Playoff Picture: Key Dates, Top Contenders entering Week 5

Top Clips

nbc_pl_mcgunnintv_230930.jpg
McGinn praises Villa teammates in win v. Brighton
nbc_pl_avlbhapostmatchanalysis_230930.jpg
Aston Villa proving to be Top 4 contenders
nbc_pl_avlgoal6_230930.jpg
Luiz gives Aston Villa 6-1 lead over Brighton

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
NBCSports Header Logo
NFLDenver BroncosFaion Hicks

Faion
Hicks

USA TODAY Sports
Sean Payton channels Bill Parcells to explain approach to players after ugly loss
The Broncos lost badly to the Dolphins on Sunday.
Report: Broncos will sign Tre’Quan Smith next week
NFL 2023 Week 4 injury report roundup: DeForest Buckner, Quenton Nelson questionable for Colts
Bears list three defensive backs out for Sunday vs. Broncos
Vance Joseph takes blame for debacle in Miami: I will fix it quickly
Frank Clark hopes to return in Week Five
Bears OC Luke Getsy: We’re in the process of building something special