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Nelly Korda off to a fast start with a 65 to lead by 2 in The Chevron Championship
2026 NFL Draft - Portraits
2026 NFL Round 1 Recap: Fernando Mendoza goes No. 1 as expected, chaos follows
Syndication: The Columbus Dispatch
2026 NFL Draft best available going into Day 2: McDonald, McCoy among defensive players available

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HLs: Barnes, Barrett take over in Game 3 win
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Dolphins move up to draft Johnson at No. 27
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Round 1 recap: LAR taking Simpson leads surprises

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nbc_golf_lpgachevronrd1_260423.jpg
Nelly Korda off to a fast start with a 65 to lead by 2 in The Chevron Championship
2026 NFL Draft - Portraits
2026 NFL Round 1 Recap: Fernando Mendoza goes No. 1 as expected, chaos follows
Syndication: The Columbus Dispatch
2026 NFL Draft best available going into Day 2: McDonald, McCoy among defensive players available

Top Clips

nbc_nba_clevtor_260423.jpg
HLs: Barnes, Barrett take over in Game 3 win
nbc_pft_johnsonpick27_260423.jpg
Dolphins move up to draft Johnson at No. 27
nbc_csu_bestplayeravailable_260423.jpg
Round 1 recap: LAR taking Simpson leads surprises

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Washington Commanders Primary Logo
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NFLLas Vegas RaidersFernando Mendoza

Fernando
Mendoza

NFL: NFL Draft
Fernando Mendoza: I believe I’m still the underdog, I’m on the bottom of the totem pole
After being selected at No. 1 overall, Mendoza said he’s feels like the Raiders are a perfect fit.
Raiders make Fernando Mendoza first overall pick in 2026 draft
‘Hard to see’ Mendoza’s fantasy value with Raiders
Raiders select Mendoza No. 1 in 2026 NFL Draft
Fernando Mendoza launches foundation to support multiple sclerosis research
NFL asked Peyton Manning to encourage Fernando Mendoza to attend the draft
2026 NFL Draft Buzz: Jordyn Tyson’s stock, latest on Ty Simpson, trade rumors, and more from Connor Rogers