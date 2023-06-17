Skip navigation
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Decorated Megha Ganne adds U.S. Women’s Amateur title in seventh and final try
Brentley Romine
,
Brentley Romine
,
DK Metcalf fantasy football preview 2025: Stats, season outlook, predictions
Rotoworld Staff
,
Rotoworld Staff
,
Jakobi Meyers fantasy football preview 2025: Stats, season outlook, predictions
Rotoworld Staff
,
Rotoworld Staff
,
Top Clips
HLs: 2025 U.S. Women’s Amateur Championship
Unpacking Scheffler’s FedEx St. Jude final round
Top 50 after FedEx St. Jude: Fowler in, Spieth out
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
National Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Rotoworld
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
NFL Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Player News
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Player News
WNBA Player News
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Peacock
Betting Home
Milan Cortina 2026 Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
GolfNow
GolfPass
NBC Sports NOW
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Decorated Megha Ganne adds U.S. Women’s Amateur title in seventh and final try
Brentley Romine
,
Brentley Romine
,
DK Metcalf fantasy football preview 2025: Stats, season outlook, predictions
Rotoworld Staff
,
Rotoworld Staff
,
Jakobi Meyers fantasy football preview 2025: Stats, season outlook, predictions
Rotoworld Staff
,
Rotoworld Staff
,
Top Clips
HLs: 2025 U.S. Women’s Amateur Championship
Unpacking Scheffler’s FedEx St. Jude final round
Top 50 after FedEx St. Jude: Fowler in, Spieth out
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
National Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
NFL Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Player News
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Player News
WNBA Player News
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Favorites
Favorites
Profile
Peacock
Betting Home
Milan Cortina 2026 Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
GolfNow
GolfPass
NBC Sports NOW
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Profile
Login or Create Profile
Profile
Login or Create Profile
Favorites
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
NFL
Detroit Lions
Gunnar Oakes
GO
Gunnar
Oakes
Facebook
Twitter
Email
Overview
Player News
Stats
Game Log
Morice Norris back at Lions facility Sunday
Lions safety Morice Norris is back in Detroit.
Josh Alper
,
Josh Alper
,
Lions sign four players, place three on injured reserve
Josh Alper
,
Josh Alper
,
Morice Norris posts that he’s “all good” after scary injury cut Lions’ game short
Michael David Smith
,
Michael David Smith
,
Raheem Morris: Dan Campbell and I agreed to run out the clock after Morice Norris injury
Michael David Smith
,
Michael David Smith
,
Lions: Morice Norris is in stable condition, with movement in extremities
Mike Florio
,
Mike Florio
,
Dan Campbell gives positive update on Morice Norris
Charean Williams
,
Charean Williams
,
Lions-Falcons game ends early after S Morice Norris leaves in ambulance
Charean Williams
,
Charean Williams
,
Close Ad
Add favorite players, teams, and leagues with an NBCUniversal Profile
Continue