NFL
Detroit Lions
Hendon Hooker
Hendon
Hooker
Lions place Hendon Hooker on active/non-football injury list
The Lions have placed rookie quarterback Hendon Hooker on the active/non-football injury list to begin training camp, the team announced.
Charean Williams
,
Charean Williams
,
Hendon Hooker
DET
Quarterback
Hooker expected to be cleared ‘sometime this fall’
Hendon Hooker
DET
Quarterback
Lions place Hooker on NFI list to begin career
Hendon Hooker
DET
Quarterback
Hooker (knee) recovery ‘progressing very well’
Hendon Hooker
DET
Quarterback
Hooker (knee) expected to open year on NFI list
Hendon Hooker
DET
Quarterback
Campbell: 2023 a ‘redshirt year’ for Hendon Hooker
Close Ad